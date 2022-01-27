Dismas House Celebrates Outstanding Volunteers with Volunteer Appreciation Week
Nashville, TN, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dismas House, one of the largest reentry programs in Tennessee, recently unveiled the names of its outstanding volunteers and residents in celebration of their volunteer work over the last year. Volunteer Appreciation Week, to be celebrated February 21-25, 2022, will recognize the contributions and achievements of Dismas House of Nashville’s volunteers, partners, board members, and residents.
During the week, honorees and their guests will attend special luncheons in their honor at Dismas House and receive special recognition including photos and videos on the organization’s website and social media accounts.
“Dismas House’s volunteers enable us to deliver valuable programs and services to our residents as they transition back to the community. Our Volunteer Appreciation week allows us to recognize their contributions and share their stories, which they are too modest to tell,” said Dismas House chief executive officer Kay Kretsch.
“We see the results of volunteer’s altruism in the smiles of the residents and staff and learn about the impact in the stories residents tell about how a volunteer giving changed their life. We are so grateful for our volunteers because they bring the gift of joy.”
Dismas House will honor the following individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions in 2021:
· Community Partner of the Year: Fifth Third Bank
· Board Member of the Year: David Hart, Chief Executive Officer, Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction (TRICOR)
· John Jenkins Jr. Resident Service Award: Charles “Eddie” Highers
· Student Volunteer of the Year: Beverly Richardson, University of Tennessee at Knoxville
· Volunteer of the Year: Kavi Palmer, Vanderbilt Prison Project
· Grace Morales Commitment to Service Award: Paul Connelly, Vice President and Chief Security Officer, HCA Healthcare
Kenisha Rhone
615-297-4511
www.dismas.org
