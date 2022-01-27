Bruce Ginsberg Earns RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award
Commercial and Residential Realtor Bruce Ginsberg of RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Sarasota, Florida, Earns Lifetime Achievement Award.
Sarasota, FL, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Ginsberg of RE/MAX Platinum Realty has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company.
“Bruce’s tireless dedication to serving his clients, consumers and community has allowed him to achieve this high honor,” said RE/MAX Platinum Realty Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. “Winning this award is a significant accomplishment. We’re extremely proud that Bruce is a member of our team.”
Ginsberg is an associate in RE/MAX Platinum Realty's downtown Sarasota office at 1500 State Street. He is involved in commercial sales and leasing, residential and commercial investment properties, and property management. During his three decades in real estate, he has been a consistent top producer, earning the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, RE/MAX Chairman's Club, RE/MAX Platinum Club and RE/MAX 100% Club awards. He can be reached at (941) 416-0019 or yourdealmaker@comcast.net.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
