Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of a Collection of Companies That Cater to the Automotive Space
Houston, TX, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of a collection of companies, each offering products or services that cater to the automotive space. The group of companies provides auto collision repair, scrap metal recycling and shredding, auto impound, auto sales and rental, and towing services to the Houston market.
The companies include Sterling Interest Investment DBA Elite Collision Center, McKaskle Industrial Complex DBA Fort Bend Recycling, Stor’N Texas DBA H-Town Scrap Metal Recycling Metro, Area 5 Vehicle Storage, Athena Investments DBA Area 5 Auto Sales, Athena Auto Leasing, Lockwood Vehicle Storage, and related entities.
Elite Collision Center is an automotive body shop that offers superior service and auto body repairs. They restore all makes and models to pre-accident conditions.
Fort Bend Recycling and H-Town Scrap Metal Recycling Metro are full-service recycling centers for ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal. They use state-of-the-art, highly accurate scales to guarantee the most competitive rates. In addition, the team is equipped to handle large volumes of recyclables.
Area 5 Vehicle Storage and Lockwood Vehicle Storage are storage lots for vehicles that have been towed from various properties throughout the Houston area.
Area 5 Auto Sales and Athena Auto Leasing are car dealerships that provide automotive sales and leasing options for the Houston market.
Beau Landry with Stella Labs Search LLC acquired the various entities through holding companies. Beau will be operating the entities and growing the company in the coming years.
Brenda Spencer, Transaction Director, commented, "This was a complex transaction with all of the vertically aligned entities and multiple real estate properties which required the facilitation of productive conversation between buyer and seller. It was an honor to work with them toward our collective goal of completing the deal. We wish both parties the best of luck with the handover."
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
