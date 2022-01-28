Evidnt Partners with Adslot
Evidnt integrates their Audience Planner with Adslot to leverage custom audience data with guaranteed, premium digital inventory.
Jersey City, NJ, January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Evidnt, the leading B2B smart marketplace for brands and merchants, using data and analytics to help marketers and retailers make smarter business decisions, has partnered with Adslot to bring custom buyer audience segments to premium publishers for a more personalized customer experience.
Evidnt’s Audience Planner solution, links real-time digital and in-store sales data with customer demographics, defining audiences based on verified buyer search and purchase behavior. Evidnt’s Audience Planner solution links real-time digital and in-store sales data with customer demographics, defining audiences based on verified buyer search and purchase behavior. Their data has helped advertisers see a 27% increase in reach, a 13% reduction in cost, and a 6% lift in sales.
Adslot’s programmatic guaranteed platform provides buyers the ability to plan, forecast, and activate against upper-funnel executions across premium publishers. Their direct integration into comScore top 100 publisher ad servers allows buyers to leverage preferred Evidnt segments, identify where best to buy them, and purchase on a forward-guaranteed basis.
“We’re excited to partner with an outstanding platform like Adslot, and bring Evidnt’s cohorts to publishers directly,” said Alex Andreyev, Evidnt’s CEO and Head of Product, “we’re excited to expand Audience Planner’s integrations allowing brands to plan using real sales data across premium publishers.”
Allowing buyers to leverage real-time audience data across premium, contextually-relevant environments gives advertisers the ability to not only improve the customer experiences but gain greater insights into when, how and where their preferred customers are buying.
“Evidnt has created a powerful closed-loop, enabling brands to target their best prospects and immediately measure the impact on sales” said Cary Dunst, Adslot’s EVP of Business Development & Strategy. “We’re excited to serve Evidnt’s audiences with the most impactful ad products from the world’s most premium digital publishers via Adslot.”
About Evidnt
Evidnt is the leading smart marketplace for brands and merchants, using data and analytics to help marketers and retails make smarter business decisions. Their Audience Planner solution is part of Evidnt’s The Decision Ready Platform SaaS solution of tools. Audience Planner is an advanced planning tool that enables understanding of real-time market trends, insights through a better, faster, and more transparent decision-ready analytics platform.
Future iterations of the platform will include ROAS predictions, publisher recommendations, and investment planning tools to further maximize the brand’s media impact and sales.
Alex Andreyev
(908) 509-7458
Evidnt.co
