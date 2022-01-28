Battery Streak Accepted for ANTX-Coastal Trident 22 Exercise
Battery Streak will provide a technology demonstration at Advanced Naval Technology Exercise for the US Navy and partners. The technology demonstration is of the patented fast-charging, longer-life, and safer lithium-ion batteries.
Newbury Park, CA, January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Battery Streak’s proposal to demonstrate its fast charging battery technology at the annual ANTX-CT22 was accepted by the exercise organizers. Working with the NavalX and FATHOMWERX technology acceleration groups has helped Battery Streak present their technology to the Naval Research and Development Establishment.
The Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Port Hueneme Division will lead execution of its annual Advanced Naval Technology Exercise. ANTX-Coastal Trident 2022 will be conducted to accelerate identification and implementation of leading-edge capabilities by the U.S. Navy and its interagency partners in port and maritime security.
“Battery Streak is looking forward to demonstrating our innovative battery technology that provides fast charging at room temperature with a longer battery life.” David Grant, President continues, “This is an exciting step in our technology development, which brings to market work by Prof. Bruce Dunn and Prof. Sarah Tolbert at UCLA that was originally funded by the Office of Naval Research. The quick access to demonstrate our technology is thanks to the streamlined process offered by the NavalX Ventura Tech Bridge and assistance of FATHOMWERX.”
NavalX serves the Navy and Marine Corps as an innovation and agility cell, supporting and connecting initiatives across the Department of Defense. Connecting teams with tools, training, and resources - enabling people to think differently and deliver more effective solutions to the warfighter.
FATHOMWERX is a public-private consortium and resource for technological innovation that fuses civilian companies, academia, and other nontraditional Department of Defense (DoD) partners together to work on the most challenging problems in the port and maritime domains.
About Battery Streak
Battery Streak, is a startup linked to the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). BSI’s patented technology uses nano-structured Niobium oxide as the anode of lithium-ion batteries. Battery Streak was founded in 2017 to commercialize material technology that allows lithium-ion batteries to charge in approximately 10 minutes. The batteries utilizing Battery Streak patented materials charge extremely fast, have a very long cycle life, and eliminate many thermal issues compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.
Battery Streak has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant to conduct research and development (R&D) work on nano-particulate metal oxide electrodes for fast charging lithium-ion batteries. Battery Streak is headquartered in Ventura County, CA.
