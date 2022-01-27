Superhero Leadership Academy, Inc. Releases Nalisa Saati as Its Founding Board Member and Executive Director
Miami, FL, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Board of Directors of Superhero Leadership Academy, Inc., (SLA) officially and publicly acknowledge that Nalisa Saati was removed as a Founding Board Member and Inaugural Executive Director as of September 20, 2021, which was effective immediately. Miss Saati is also no longer to be considered affiliated in any capacity with the organization.
The Board of Directors of SLA did not come to this decision lightly.
We thank Nalisa Saati for her contribution and service to the organization as one of its Founding Members.
Please be advised that all communications, concerning Superhero Leadership Academy, Inc., regarding Donations, Partnerships, or General Information are to be directed via email to info@superheroleadershipacademy.org or via our new number at 786.676.5212.
About Superhero Leadership Academy, Inc.
Superhero Leadership Academy, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach students professional leadership skills through communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity.
Contact
Superhero Leadership Academy, Inc.Contact
Glen Benjamin
786-676-5212
superheroleadershipacademy.org
