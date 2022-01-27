John Goodman II of St. Clairsville Leaves an Unmatched Legacy
It is with fond memories that we celebrate the life of John Goodman II, 77, who died on January 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. He gave his last breath while surrounded by family. John is remembered for being larger than life, a friend to all, and the epitome of a true gentleman. He was most known for helping his father develop Harvey Goodman Realtor/Builder, and his generous philanthropy in Belmont County, Ohio.
St. Clairsville, OH, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- JOHN H. GOODMAN II
October 10, 1944 - January 22, 2022
John was born from the union of J. Harvey Goodman and Isabelle France Goodman, arriving on October 10, 1944. John was a baby when he moved with his parents and sister, Reynette, from Akron to St. Clairsville, Ohio. His father saw a need for housing in St. Clairsville and had the foresight to purchase farms and begin building homes and developing subdivisions. The small, rural community began to prosper in part due to Harvey's vision.
John was born from the union of J. Harvey Goodman and Isabelle France Goodman, arriving on October 10, 1944. John was a baby when he moved with his parents and sister, Reynette, from Akron to St. Clairsville, Ohio. His father saw a need for housing in St. Clairsville and had the foresight to purchase farms and begin building homes and developing subdivisions. The small, rural community began to prosper in part due to Harvey’s vision.
In the late 1970s, Harvey passed responsibility of the family real estate business to John, setting in motion the next phase of the company’s growth. Land development, construction, and real estate sales all flourished during this time. Harvey Goodman Realtor and its affiliated companies ultimately became the premier real estate firm in the Ohio Valley and later expanded to West Virginia.
Of all John’s accomplishments, he was most proud of his family and contributions to the community. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Marylou, whom he met at her family’s business, Cardello Electric, in Wheeling, West Virginia. He is survived by their three children, Jay (Rachel), Tracy (Keith Miller), and Emily Shortall (JR Shortall). John will be sorely missed by his five adoring grandchildren, Harvey, Maggie, Isabelle, Gus, and Lola, who stole John’s heart in retirement.
John is preceded in death by his parents, J. Harvey Goodman and Isabelle France Goodman, and his sister, Reynette Tait.
A memorial service will be held in the spring. CARE Funeral & Cremation Specialists is handling arrangements for the Goodman family, and online condolences can be directed to the In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to the American Heart Association using the attached QR code. www2.heart.org/goto/WOIEmilyS
Contact
Emily Goodman Shortall
336-558-1014
http://goodmanproperties.net/
