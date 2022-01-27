John Goodman II of St. Clairsville Leaves an Unmatched Legacy

It is with fond memories that we celebrate the life of John Goodman II, 77, who died on January 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. He gave his last breath while surrounded by family. John is remembered for being larger than life, a friend to all, and the epitome of a true gentleman. He was most known for helping his father develop Harvey Goodman Realtor/Builder, and his generous philanthropy in Belmont County, Ohio.