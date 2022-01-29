Testrite Visual Celebrating 70 Years Manufacturing Lightboxes
Testrite Visual is celebrating it’s 70th year of manufacturing high-quality and versatile lightboxes. What began as a tool for the photographic industry has evolved into a sophisticated and sought-after product line of SEG and Fabric lightboxes being used in retail locations, tradeshows and expo's and more installations all across the country.
Testrite began manufacturing light boxes for use in the photographic industry, as light boxes were key for reviewing negatives after processing and prior to enlarging, all applications for which Testrite manufactured solutions.
Today, Testrite Visual manufactures silicon edge graphic light boxes (SEG lightboxes), stretch fabric lightboxes, and SnapFrame light boxes for the visual industries, including Retail Stores, Trade Shows, and Events. Testrite Visual continues to manufacture these lightboxes in the USA at it’s Hackensack NJ factory.
“My great-grandfather, who started Testrite Visual, would be so proud to see what we are doing with light boxes today,” says Jeffrey Rubin, president of Testrite Visual. “We leverage our decades of experience in optics and lighting to develop best in class solutions to meet the changing needs of retailers, museums, and others who rely on lightboxes to engage their audience.”
Testrite Visual’s SEG and Fabric lightboxes are used in retail locations across the country. These versatile pieces of hardware are made to be freestanding, wall-mounted, and double-sided providing tremendous flexibility. SEG light boxes and stretch fabric light boxes allow for easy graphic change outs, making it easy for store associates to change messaging. Meanwhile the SupraSlim SnapFrame light boxes are incredibly sleek and leverage photo quality duratrans graphics. Testrite’s made-in-USA light boxes are available in custom sizes and include color and finish options.
Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business and American manufacturer focused on providing hardware and solutions to integrate graphics into the retail environment. Testrite has evolved tremendously since its beginnings in 1919, and the company looks forward to continuing to innovate and lead in visual merchandising.
Contact Testrite by calling 888.873.2735 ext. 3 or by emailing display@testrite.com. Find Testrite on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
