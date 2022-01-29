Otteson Shapiro Welcomes Attorney Madison Berberet
Madison Berberet has joined the Dallas office of Otteson Shapiro as an associate attorney.
Dallas, TX, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Otteson Shapiro announced today that Madison Berberet has joined the law firm’s Dallas office as an associate attorney.
Berberet’s diverse litigation practice focuses on breach of contract, fraud, misappropriation of trade secrets, unfair competition, as well as general commercial litigation matters. She represents clients in a variety of industries, at both the trial and appellate court levels.
Berberet previously practiced at a Texas firm where she represented clients in all aspects of commercial litigation from initial investigation to resolution, including breach of contract actions, construction defect, and diverse insurance defense matters.
Berberet is a 2020 graduate of Baylor University School of Law. While at law school in Waco, Texas, Berberet worked for Magnolia’s in-house legal team on regulatory and compliance matters, supply chain concerns, employment practices and policies, and collaborated across multiple departments for general business planning, litigation, and research matters. Magnolia is owned by television personalities Chip and Joanna Gaines.
About Otteson Shapiro LLP (www.os.law)
With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Otteson Shapiro LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national law firms, Otteson Shapiro provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work.
Berberet’s diverse litigation practice focuses on breach of contract, fraud, misappropriation of trade secrets, unfair competition, as well as general commercial litigation matters. She represents clients in a variety of industries, at both the trial and appellate court levels.
Berberet previously practiced at a Texas firm where she represented clients in all aspects of commercial litigation from initial investigation to resolution, including breach of contract actions, construction defect, and diverse insurance defense matters.
Berberet is a 2020 graduate of Baylor University School of Law. While at law school in Waco, Texas, Berberet worked for Magnolia’s in-house legal team on regulatory and compliance matters, supply chain concerns, employment practices and policies, and collaborated across multiple departments for general business planning, litigation, and research matters. Magnolia is owned by television personalities Chip and Joanna Gaines.
About Otteson Shapiro LLP (www.os.law)
With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Otteson Shapiro LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national law firms, Otteson Shapiro provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work.
Contact
Otteson Shapiro LLPContact
Andrew Laing
303-894-3130
www.os.law
Andrew Laing
303-894-3130
www.os.law
Categories