Blue Ocean Diving Welcomes Lifting of COVID Travel Restrictions in Time to Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary Year
Kent, United Kingdom, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blue Ocean Diving (BOD) and its 7,500+ member Scubaholics Dive Club, has been running UK and worldwide dive holidays for almost two decades. Moving towards its 20th birthday, BOD looks forward to re-establishing its popular and much-loved dive trips for both new and experienced divers to enjoy.
Like many other businesses worldwide, they are welcoming the lifting of the COVID travel restrictions that have impacted the dive industry significantly.
Since 2003, BOD has provided premier training for students at every level of diving, from beginner to Technical Master Instructor. BOD’s consistently high standards of teaching has earned it the prestigious achievement as a PADI 5-star Instructor Development Centre, with an exceptional and greatly respected reputation the world over.
Whilst looking forward to putting the pandemic behind them, BOD has been fortunate to have weathered the COVID storm. Despite the obvious restrictions and limitations placed upon the travel industry over the last two years, they were determined to continue running successful international dive trips worldwide.
Blue Ocean Diving is now revealing the details of its dive trips for 2022. Both new and qualified scuba divers can explore a range of diving opportunities and experiences including diving with seals in the Farnes, exploring the wreck of the Zenobia off the coast of Cyprus, to taking their very first scuba diving qualification in the warm waters of the Red Sea.
BOD founder and one of the first PADI Course Directors to be awarded the prestigious platinum rating in 2006, Ryby Stonehouse, welcomes the lifting of travel restrictions.
“We wanted to prove to our members and customers that although travel was more difficult, it was not impossible. We showed that we could not only to continue to run and enjoy our scuba diving holidays, but also deal with any adaptations or changes to requirements at any short notice.
“Throughout the pandemic and with all its disruption, not a single customer has lost a single penny due to enforced cancellation or rescheduling.”
With assurance and confidence in their past handling of the pandemic, Blue Ocean Diving is excited about the future, especially now that restrictions worldwide are gradually lifting.
“To be able to once again introduce and encourage people’s love of scuba diving in warmer climates is life-changing in so many ways.
“Not only do you have the opportunity to discover a whole new underwater world, but the social togetherness and support of the diving community creates another family network for people.
“After the levels of isolation many of us have experienced, we look forward to bringing our dive family back together again and travelling together once more.”
About Blue Ocean Diving and Scubaholics Dive Club:
Blue Ocean Diving was founded in January 2003 by PADI Course Director, Ryby Stonehouse.
Based in Maidstone, Kent, it has since established itself as the UK’s premier dive centre providing quality training for students at every level of diving, from beginner to Technical Master Instructor.
BOD’s consistently high standards of teaching has earned it the prestigious achievement as a PADI 5-star Instructor Development Centre with an exceptional and greatly respected reputation all over the world.
BOD regularly runs trips both in the UK and abroad for new and experienced divers, with Ryby Stonehouse organising and overseeing all trips, both domestic and worldwide, personally.
BOD is the home of the Scubaholics Dive Club which, with more than 7,500 members, is the largest scuba diving club in the South East.
Visit www.blueoceandiving.co.uk for more information on their scuba diving courses, instructor training or dive trips and holidays. You can also contact them via email at scuba@blueoceandiving.co.uk or by phone on 01622 212 022.
About Ryby Stonehouse:
Ryby Stonehouse’s diving experience began in 1984 with his first dive before becoming a qualified Diving Instructor in 1997.
In 2001, Ryby completed a competitive application process, achieving recreational scuba diving’s highest and most respected rating of PADI Course Director. Within five years he was one of the first PADI Course Directors to be awarded the prestigious platinum rating.
He went on to become a Tec Instructor Trainer before qualifying as a Rebreather Instructor – becoming the first PADI Instructor to instruct students on the Hollis Prism2 Rebreather.
In 2009, he became established as the very first UK Instructor Trainer in the new PADI Sidemount Course, introducing it to the UK.
Running successful dive tours since 1997, Ryby has taught students, organising and guiding trips worldwide including the Mediterranean, Red Sea, Caribbean, Indian Ocean, Africa, and South East Asia and the Pacific.
Since 1997, he has completed well over 10,000 dives, certified more than 1800 individual students, and issued over 2000 instructor-level certificates.
And he also makes a mean spaghetti bolognese.
Ryby Stonehouse is available for interviews, articles, guest posts or comments.
Please contact Tania at press@blueoceandiving.co.uk with enquiries or requests for further information.
