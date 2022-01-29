Mark Nieds Elected Stockholder at Henderson Franklin
Fort Myers, FL, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Intellectual Property Attorney Mark Nieds was elected a stockholder. From the inception of the firm’s IP group, Nieds has distinguished himself as a zealous proponent for protecting entrepreneurs and creative minds. Through the development and co-chairing of the inaugural IP Law Section of the Lee County Bar Association, and through his ability to understand and teach on business concepts and cryptocurrency, Nieds has become a prominent resource within the community.
Nieds is chair of Henderson Franklin’s Intellectual Property Practice Group. He concentrates his practice on domestic and international intellectual property and internet matters, including trademarks, copyright, trade secret protection, franchising, privacy, and data protection. Nieds has over twenty years’ experience working with clients to develop comprehensive intellectual property and trade secret protection strategies and representing clients in litigation when those rights must be enforced. He also assists with new product launches, corporate rebranding projects, acquisitions, licensing, and data security matters.
Erin Houck-Toll, Business & Tax Department Chair shares, “I’m proud to count Mark as one of my partners here at the firm. His knowledge and experience in the IP arena allow us to be a more significant resource for our clients.” Guy Whitesman, former chair, echoes those sentiments, “Mark has been a great addition to our Business and Tax Department. Since joining us several years ago, his expertise and client-centric focus have enabled Henderson Franklin to serve our clients well in maintaining the value of their intellectual property. We welcome Mark as a fellow stockholder and look forward to his continued leadership as chair of the firm’s IP group.”
Nieds is a sought-after speaker, blogger on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog, and member of the International Trademark Association. He has been honored as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated Magazine (2018-2021). Nieds received his undergraduate degrees from Miami University and the Illinois Institute of Technology, and his J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. He may be reached at mark.nieds@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1153.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Nieds, the IP Group, or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
