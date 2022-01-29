Shannon Puopolo Elected President of Lee County Bar Association Foundation
Fort Myers, FL, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Shannon M. Puopolo has been elected President of the Lee County Bar Association Foundation. For the last five consecutive years, she has chaired the Lee County Bar Association’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament, raising over $100,000 to fund grants to local charities. Puopolo shares, “It is an honor to serve as this year’s Lee County Bar Foundation Board President. Through its volunteers, sponsors and events, the Foundation provides grants to local non-profit organizations that benefit the youth and the underprivileged population in Southwest Florida and promote legal aid to the indigent. In the recent past, these organizations have included Big Brothers/Sisters, Valerie’s House, the Guardian Ad Litem Foundation, Lee County Legal Aid Society, and so many more. I look forward to serving in a leadership role alongside fellow board members to fulfill the Foundation’s mission of helping our community in an impactful way.”
Puopolo distinguishes herself in the realm of business litigation and represents companies and financial institutions involved in complex trial and appellate matters including alternative finance transactions, partnership disputes, real estate litigation, creditors’ rights in bankruptcy and collection matters, and trust litigation. She also has an active appellate practice.
Throughout her career, Puopolo has been honored as one of Gulfshore Business Magazine’s 40 Under 40 (2021), Business Observer’s “40 Under 40” (2020), and recognized by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine as a “Rising Star” in the field of business litigation for nine consecutive years (2012—2020). Naples Illustrated magazine has also named her a “Top Lawyer” in business litigation and mortgage banking foreclosure law every year since 2018, adding appellate practice to her listing in 2021. In 2019, she became the first female Hiring Chair at Henderson Franklin, responsible for hiring the brightest talent to guide Henderson Franklin’s future.
Puopolo is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Mediator and a Florida Middle District Court Federal Mediator. She received her law degree from Miami School of Law, cum laude, and her undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis. She may be reached at 239.344.1116 or via email at shannon.puopolo@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Puopolo or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Gail Lamarche
www.henlaw.com
