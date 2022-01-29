Jerry Olivo Elected Stockholder at Henderson Franklin
Fort Myers, FL, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that litigation attorney Geraldo F. (Jerry) Olivo, III was elected a stockholder. Olivo joined the firm in March of 2020 and has steadily worked to achieve this distinction through client development, serving in leadership positions within the community and firm, and dedicating time as an instructor in numerous firm legal education offerings. Matthew Belcastro, chair of the Tort & Litigation Department shares:
“Jerry came to us with a good deal of litigation experience so we had high hopes for him to come in and contribute right away. Fortunately for us, Jerry has exceeded our expectations. He works hard. He has a great deal of legal knowledge. He’s a great advocate for his clients, and he practices with the highest ethical standards. We are very fortunate to have him as a part of our team and I’m proud to call him my law partner.”
With over 80 trials in nearly every type of case, Olivo’s vast trial experience is from both sides of the table - first as a prosecutor and then as a defense litigator. He has represented clients in matters of creditor’s rights, criminal law, family law, general civil litigation, civil rights, employment law, and education law. Olivo is a Florida Supreme Court Certified County Civil, Circuit Civil, and Family Law Mediator and uses his expertise to serve as a mediator in family law and general civil litigation matters. He is admitted to practice in Florida and Wisconsin.
Olivo is honored to be a member of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools’ Golden Apple Selection Committee and serves on an allocation’s team for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee.
Originally from Staten Island, New York, Olivo was raised in Port Charlotte, Florida. He received his Bachelors of Science in Exercise and Sport Sciences (with a specialization in Sport Management) from the University of Florida, a certificate from the National Sports Law Institute, and his law degree from Marquette University Law School. He may be reached at jerry.olivo@henlaw.com or 239-344-1168.
Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota by appointment. For more information about Olivo or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.
