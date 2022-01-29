Anthony Cetrangelo Elected Stockholder at Henderson Franklin
Naples, FL, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that wills, trusts and estate planning attorney Anthony Cetrangelo has been elected a stockholder. He joined the firm’s Naples office in 2019. While continuing to pursue his LL.M. in Taxation from Georgetown, Cetrangelo continues to keep clients abreast of legal developments and co-presented “Cryptocurrency 101 - What is it? What’s behind it? Where’s it going?” to the Rotary Club of Fort Myers. He will also serve as chair of the firm’s Marketing Committee.
Cetrangelo assists clients in all aspects of planning an estate or setting up a trust, including revocable and irrevocable trusts, enhanced life estate deeds, durable powers of attorney, living wills and health care surrogacy. He guides families through trust or summary administrations, as well as formal administrations in probate court. Cetrangelo’s greatest professional fulfillment comes from solving challenges for families during the most difficult and emotional times in their lives. Eric Gurgold, chair of the firm’s Wills, Trusts and Estate Planning Department shares, “I am incredibly proud to welcome Anthony as my law partner. He excels at the practice of law and embraces the firm’s commitment and dedication to our clients and community. He has proven himself to be a trusted advisor. I look forward to all he will accomplish in his career at the firm.”
Throughout his career, Cetrangelo was named the Legal Aid Attorney of the Month, received Avvo’s Client Choice Award. He also was named a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated, a “Rising Star” by Florida Super Lawyers® and “One to Watch” by Best Lawyers in America for his work in the field of trusts and estates law. Cetrangelo is a member of the National Italian American Bar Association, Lee and Collier County Bar Associations, and Collier Lawyers Care, providing pro bono services through the Legal Aid Society of Collier County.
Cetrangelo received his law degree from Ave Maria School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Troy University (with honors). While at Troy, he played Division-1 college football for the Troy Trojans as a placekicker and named to the Sun Belt Conference’s Commissioner’s List. Cetrangelo may reached at anthony.cetrangelo@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1358.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Cetrangelo or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
