Jason Baker Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office
Sarasota, FL, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Jason Baker has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the downtown Sarasota office.
He specializes in both residential and commercial real estate, including new construction, land, investments, flex properties, retail and warehousing, offering “white glove” customer service.
An Ohio native, Baker grew up in a real estate family. His mother was an accomplished Realtor. His father owned a real estate brokerage and was a residential, commercial and industrial developer.
Baker is active in the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM), the association’s Young Professionals Network (YPN), and his children’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). He graduated from The Ohio State University and is an Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP). He enjoys the Florida outdoor lifestyle, home improvement projects, traveling, and live music.
The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Baker can be reached at (614) 420-4573 or JasonBaker@remax.net.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
