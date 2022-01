The UK’s Future Role in Military SDA Provision Presented at the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference 2022

London, United Kingdom, January 30, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Space debris is a global problem and the joint initiative announced earlier this year from the UK Space Agency’s National Space Technology Programme (NSTP) and Space, Surveillance and Tracking Programme (SST) will enable UK companies to mature technologies and early phase concepts to help tackle the issue including old satellites, spent rocket bodies and even tools dropped by astronauts.With this in mind, the 17th Annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference will discuss the UK’s future role in military SDA provision with keynote briefings from the UK Space Command and the UK Space Agency.For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount expiring on 31st January 2022. Register at http://www.military-space.com/pr1COMFeatured Presentations:Mr Jacob Geer, Head of Space Surveillance and Tracking, UK Space Agency will be presenting on "Latest Developments in UK Space Surveillance and Tracking," covering the topics below:• An update on recent and upcoming opportunities in the UK’s civil Space Surveillance and Tracking programme• This will include detail on efforts to collaborate across civil, military and commercial boundariesIn a joint presentation, Wing Commander Rebecca Collis, Capability, UK Space Command and Wing Commander Nick Bewley, Officer Commanding UK SpOC, UK Space Command will be presenting on "SSA at UK Space Command" covering the topics below:• Current SSA operations at Space Command• Plans for future SSA operational outputsThe 2022 brochure containing the agenda and speaker line-up is available at http://www.military-space.com/pr1COMWith each attendee bringing their own knowledge and insight, the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference provides a unique opportunity to gather key military, government and industry stakeholders and discuss the most relevant and pressing questions and challenges facing the security of vital space assets.Military Space Situational Awareness Conference27th – 28th April 2022Venue TBC, London, UKLead Sponsor: ExoAnalytic SolutionsSponsors & Exhibitors: L3Harris Technologies and NumericaTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0)207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk