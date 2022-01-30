Thomas Real Estate Inc Celebrates 60 Years of Service
North Myrtle Beach, SC, January 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Real Estate, Inc. (TREI), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., proudly rang in 2022 recognizing its 60th year of service excellence.
TREI was started by Mildred Thomas in the spring of 1962. She was one of the first women in real estate in the coastal area. In 1963, she became acquainted with Phil Permenter, along with Carl Mears and EC Sanders, who were the principal developers of the channel lots in Cherry Grove Beach.
Mildred’s growing involvement in the Cherry Grove area resulted in her relocating her office and home to Cherry Grove in 1964. There, she sold 80 percent of the channel lots developed by the Mears and Sanders team for the next 10 years.
According to her son, Hank Thomas, broker-in-charge, moving to Cherry Grove was a pivotal event as it was the least developed of the beaches and offered immense opportunities. Between 1974-1975, Mildred sold 2.5 ocean front lots to Gayle Jordan and Bob Hancock, who constructed the first condominium project in North Myrtle Beach, the Beach Villas.
According to Hank, that was the beginning of the condominium construction boom in the area. In 1979, Hank took over the business, maintaining a solid commitment to clients, employees, and the community.
‘“My mother taught me a great deal about business,” said Hank. “However, probably the most important things I learned were her work ethic and commitment to the customers.”
The business has since diversified - now offering estate sales, vacation rentals, annual rentals, owner management services, and homeowner association management.
“What sets our company apart is our exceptional team of employees who sincerely care about our customers and provide the best service possible,” stated Hank. “Whether you are vacationing, purchasing a home, or allowing us to manage your property, our goal is customer satisfaction.”
This milestone of 60 years carries significance. “Not only is this a tribute to my mother and family, but as an organization, we are proud to be a part of this vital community. I serve on the North Myrtle Beach City Council as a small way of helping maintain the beauty of what so many visitors find appealing here,” he said. “This isn’t just the place where I have a business. It is my home and has been for my entire life.”
TREI’s anniversary theme is: Touching Lives. Making Memories. “We are grateful to be in an industry in which each day we can touch the lives of others, helping them make meaningful, lifelong memories,” he said.
