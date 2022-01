Sister.ly Drinkware® Announces a Limited Time Sales Event on Zulily®

Vernon Hills, IL, January 31, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Illinois-based premium luxury drinkware brand Sister.ly Drinkware has partnered with Zulily for a special limited-time-only sales event. S. Renee, Founder, President, and CEO of Sister.ly Drinkware, commented, “This partnership is an exciting opportunity to bring more awareness to our brand and our unique products. Zulily has over 5 million active customers – many of whom have not yet been exposed to Sister.ly Drinkware. This partnership enables us to tap into Zulily’s massive customer base, drive retail sales, and take our business to the next level.”Zulily provides customers a large platform to shop from, with over 15,000 brands ranging from boutique companies to large household names. Zulily reaches over 5 million loyal and active customers, the vast majority of which are women between 25 and 45. “Partnering with Zulily is a no-brainer, as their customers are our target audience. As a small business, we must diversify our marketing efforts to bring as much exposure to our business as possible. We no longer want to be the best-kept secret in Chicagoland. We want to be a major player in the drinkware space,” said S. Renee.Customers can expect extra-special deals and savings during the sales event, starting at 6 am PST on January 31 and ending at 6 am PST on February 7.More information about Sister.ly Drinkware and its featured products can be found at www.sisterlydrinkware.com. Follow Sister.ly Drinkware’s social pages: Facebook and Instagram @ sister.lydrinkware.About Sister.ly DrinkwareSister.ly Drinkware is a small, minority, woman-owned luxury glass drinkware company headquartered in the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Its mission is to create elegant, high-quality drinkware that connects women in sisterhood and friendship one glass at a time.