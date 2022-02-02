Tenon Tours Receives Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2022
Tenon Tours awarded Gold Trusted Service Award for stellar customer service in 2021.
Boston, MA, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tenon Tours has won the Feefo Gold Trusted Service award.
Since 2014, Feefo has recognized the businesses that deliver exceptional experiences, using feedback from real customers.
The Trusted Service Awards are unique as they are based purely on feedback from real customers. This means they are a true reflection of the commitment to outstanding customer service.
Feefo has given Gold Trusted Service awards to businesses who have collected at least 50 reviews between January 1st, 2020 and December 31st, 2021, with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 4.9.
This award means even more following another difficult year. Online interactions have soared since the start of coronavirus. People are now 40% more likely to leave feedback after a purchase. This has made it very difficult for many businesses who struggled to respond effectively. 43% of people now believe that companies have become less effective at dealing with negative feedback in the last year.
Congratulating Tenon Tours, Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said: “The Trusted Service Awards recognize companies who above and beyond to provide the very best customer experience.
“I’m so impressed by how our customers have overcome the challenges of the past two years. I can’t wait to see what they achieve in 2022.”
About Feefo
Feefo is a leading global customer review and insights platform on a mission to empower its clients to fully understand how their customers experience their product or service.
The Feefo suite of software, combined with its technical solutions expertise, enables its clients to gain a deeper understanding of customer sentiment, behavior and intent, empowering them with insights to make better business decisions and improve their return on investment. With 96% of customers relying on reviews to purchase, Feefo also creates trust between consumers and businesses by adopting a unique approach to only collect verified reviews from real people.
Please visit: www.feefo.com
About Tenon Tours
Tenon Tours is a tour operator that specializes in creating personalized vacation packages to Europe. Coupled with exclusive By-Your-Side ServiceSM and team of dedicated Travel Specialists, each itinerary is carefully crafted to fit the needs of couples, groups, families and solo travelers. Tenon Tours has ranked among Inc. Magazine’s “Most Successful Companies in America” six times and has received recognition for customer service through Feefo’s 2021 Gold Trusted Service Award of 2021 and Better Business Bureau’s 2020 Certificate of Customer Satisfaction Excellence. For additional information, visit www.tenontours.com.
Contact
Tenon ToursContact
Elizabeth Pinto
1.855.468.3666
tenontours.com
