Teno App Supports a Hybrid Education Model for Both On-Campus and Online Education
The ever-changing situations of COVID brings a shift in how schooling takes place. Schools must be ready to adapt to the Hybrid model of Education. Teno's School Management App helps you digitize your institute and carry out daily tasks seamlessly.
Mumbai, India, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Arguably, the education sector has been affected most severely by the ongoing pandemic. The unpredictability around different waves and mutations of COVID-19, as well as the ensuing lockdowns, have been majorly disruptive for schools and colleges across the world. As a result, educational institutes have had to strike a balance between online classes and on-site lectures and assessments. Digital tools such as Teno, India’s leading school management mobile application, assist teachers and students with conducting online schooling in a smooth and seamless manner. With its latest update, the Teno app lets schools successfully implement hybrid learning, the aforementioned balancing act between on-campus and online learning, for their students.
Schools may consider conducting a few lectures in classrooms and others digitally. To sync everything coherently, schools can use Teno’s timetable management feature, which allows teachers to schedule lectures and assessments seamlessly. Once the digital timetable is filled, students will get reminders on the app before a lecture is about to commence. The app allows teachers to conduct live classes online. The app can seamlessly integrate with Google Meet, Zoom, or any other platform that is used by a given school to conduct live classes. Live classes enable students to attend sessions from any location that provides decent internet connectivity.
In situations wherein some students are in the classroom while the rest are attending a lecture remotely, learners can simply use the live classroom feature to connect virtually, simplifying the hybrid classroom execution. The hybrid concept can be applied to assessments too. The Teno app is partnered with uLearn’s AI-based proctoring application to make hybrid assessments cheat-proof. The app also simplifies the process of taking attendance for teachers. Teachers can simply mark students of a given class, that can be pre-loaded in the app, in a digitized ledger in Teno. The attendance records can be maintained and sent to parents from time to time. In this way, even in hybrid learning, parents can keep track of their students’ absenteeism and behavior.
Nearly every school has found the task of collecting fees from students difficult during the pandemic. To eliminate that issue, Teno streamlines fee collection through a dedicated channel in the app. Parents will receive reminders regarding pending or due fee payments, and their payments can travel through the app into the school’s official bank account.
Speaking about the simplification of hybrid learning in the Teno app, Jeenal Ganatra, Sr. Manager – Marketing & Product, Teno, says, “Our app is supposed to simplify learning for students, regardless of wherever they’re attending a lecture or examination from. Teno’s seamless hybrid learning protocols enable schools to fulfill that objective.”
Categories