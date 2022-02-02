Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation to Empower Cancer Patients
Maplewood, MO, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Through their giveback program, Closets for a Cause, Saint Louis Closet Co. has chosen the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis to receive a portion of February's sales. This non-profit aims to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by the community.
"We are thrilled to partner with Saint Louis Closet Co. in support of our programs. This generous partnership will allow us to continue our programs for our current participants as well as expand our reach and awareness in the community," says Amanda Corcoran, Development and Communications Manager of Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis.
The money raised by Closet for a Cause will go towards helping provide support groups, educational workshops, healthy lifestyle classes, stress management classes, social opportunities, and resource materials. All the funds utilized by the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis are donated by individuals, family and private foundations, corporations, and special event fundraisers. Without these donations, this non-profit could not provide its free services to those who need them.
Since 1993, the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis has used its five pillars of support: support, education, healthy living skills, social connections, and resource and referral materials to provide essential services to cancer patients throughout the Greater St. Louis area. Each year, their support spans over 1,800 individuals with 10,000 hours of program support through about 2,800 different programs.
No one is like the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis. There are many beneficial support programs for cancer patients, but none provide no-cost, comprehensive psychosocial support. You can find more information on this non-profit at www(dot)cancersupportcommunity(dot)org(slash)(dot)
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www(dot)stlouisclosetco(dot)com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
"We are thrilled to partner with Saint Louis Closet Co. in support of our programs. This generous partnership will allow us to continue our programs for our current participants as well as expand our reach and awareness in the community," says Amanda Corcoran, Development and Communications Manager of Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis.
The money raised by Closet for a Cause will go towards helping provide support groups, educational workshops, healthy lifestyle classes, stress management classes, social opportunities, and resource materials. All the funds utilized by the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis are donated by individuals, family and private foundations, corporations, and special event fundraisers. Without these donations, this non-profit could not provide its free services to those who need them.
Since 1993, the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis has used its five pillars of support: support, education, healthy living skills, social connections, and resource and referral materials to provide essential services to cancer patients throughout the Greater St. Louis area. Each year, their support spans over 1,800 individuals with 10,000 hours of program support through about 2,800 different programs.
No one is like the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis. There are many beneficial support programs for cancer patients, but none provide no-cost, comprehensive psychosocial support. You can find more information on this non-profit at www(dot)cancersupportcommunity(dot)org(slash)(dot)
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www(dot)stlouisclosetco(dot)com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Contact
Saint Louis Closet Co.Contact
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
Categories