Specialized Spika Work Platform to be Used in NASA Artemis Missions
Montana manufacturer’s expertise in precision-engineered work platforms for the space industry will be used by NASA during recovery of Artemis missions to the moon enabling further exploration of deep space.
Lewistown, MT, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc., today announced the completion of a custom-engineered work platform for use by NASA during recovery of prestigious Artemis missions starting with the second mission in the series of increasingly complex missions to enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars.
Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc., brings over two decades of experience in designing and manufacturing customized fall protection work platforms and access equipment for projects that demand versatile and conforming access within strict environmental conditions. Spika engineers worked closely with the NASA team to analyze, select materials, and design a robust structure that can withstand the challenges of the ocean environment during recovery of the Orion spacecraft for Artemis II, the first crewed mission.
The project was awarded under a contract with Jacobs, Artemis prime contractor at Kennedy Space Center for NASA's Exploration Ground Systems.
“We are proud of our team that has risen to this challenge by engineering an access solution for a complex project that pits a Spika work platform against the forces of nature and the laws of physics,” says Katie Spika, President & CEO of Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc. “Artemis is a key program for NASA, and for humans to become a space-faring species, and we at Spika feel privileged to be a part of this endeavor to inspire the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation,” adds Spika.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is America’s civil space program and the global leader in space exploration. NASA conducts research, testing, and development to advance aeronautics, including electric propulsion and supersonic flight. They develop and fund space technologies that will enable future exploration and benefit life on Earth. NASA also leads a Moon to Mars exploration approach, working with partners in industry and academia, sending science research and soon humans to explore the Moon on Artemis missions that will help prepare for human exploration of Mars. In addition to those major missions, NASA shares its learnings to make life better for people worldwide.
About Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.: Forged in the ethos that put Americans on the moon, Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc. is a design-led manufacturing company based in Lewistown, Montana. Driven by the timeless American values of quality, manufacturing ingenuity, and innovation, Spika was established in 2001 to develop unique ways to tackle a variety of complex access challenges in manufacturing, assembly, and MRO across industries. Spika Design and Manufacturing helps clients stay OSHA compliant and safe while working at varying heights and cantilevers. With a quality management system certified under AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015, Spika also designs for efficiency and improved throughput and for elegance that matches the professionalism of the global brands they serve in industries such as aerospace, defense, space, transportation, utilities, and technology infrastructure. Learn more at https://spikamfg.com.
Bekhi Spika
406-535-5678
www.spikamfg.com
