Real Estate Brokerage Engel & Völkers Belleair Celebrates Thirteen Years
Engel & Völkers’ Belleair shop celebrates thirteen years of being in the Tampa Bay Area.
Belleair Bluffs, FL, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating thirteen years of business, Florida Real Estate Brokers and Pinellas County residents Kelly Montgomery-Kepler and Stephen Kepler, husband and wife, purchased the Engel & Völkers franchise in 2008 and opened the Tampa Bay area’s first Engel & Völkers shop in 2009. Engel & Völkers is a global real estate brokerage that originated in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, and has since grown to over 1,000 residential brokerages in thirty-three countries around the world. “The rapid growth of this boutique-style luxury brokerage throughout the U.S., Canada and Caribbean has been incredible! The Tampa Bay area alone is now home to five Engel & Völkers shops. When my husband Stephen and I dove into the depths, services and core values of Engel & Völkers, we were eager to open our own shop, which was originally located in Clearwater and is now located at 2510 West Bay Dr. in Belleair Bluffs, FL. We wanted an internationally based company with the ability to offer Realtors® the latest tools and resources, individualized support, and the market knowledge to be able to deliver an efficient and bespoke experience to all of our clients,” states Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner and Licensed Partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair.
Kelly Montgomery-Kepler has been a licensed Realtor® since 1997 and Licensed Partner/Broker since 2008. She specializes in commercial and new condominium development, and currently manages the shop with a focus on providing Realtors® advanced coaching and training. Stephen Kepler has been a Licensed Realtor since 1999 and a Licensed Partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair since 2008. He specializes in residential sales and new condominium development throughout the Tampa Bay and Gulf Coast. Stephen Kepler is also part of an elite group of Engel & Völkers advisors worldwide to be awarded with the Private Office distinction. This designation recognizes those with extraordinary business results supported by the highest levels of competency, and for providing excellence in client service.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Kelly Montgomery-Kepler has been a licensed Realtor® since 1997 and Licensed Partner/Broker since 2008. She specializes in commercial and new condominium development, and currently manages the shop with a focus on providing Realtors® advanced coaching and training. Stephen Kepler has been a Licensed Realtor since 1999 and a Licensed Partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair since 2008. He specializes in residential sales and new condominium development throughout the Tampa Bay and Gulf Coast. Stephen Kepler is also part of an elite group of Engel & Völkers advisors worldwide to be awarded with the Private Office distinction. This designation recognizes those with extraordinary business results supported by the highest levels of competency, and for providing excellence in client service.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Engel & Völkers BelleairContact
Kelly Montgomery Kepler
727-461-1000
belleair.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Kelly Montgomery Kepler
727-461-1000
belleair.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Categories