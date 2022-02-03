Trustpoint.One Announces New Name for Translation Division
Pittsburg, PA, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Trustpoint.One, a leading litigation support provider in the U.S., today announced that it has rebranded its translations division as Translate.One. The new name will better align with its corporate translation solutions and new service offerings. Additionally, the change will help identify the company as a provider of a wide range of translations solutions that extend beyond the core legal focus of the parent company.
With over 30 years of translation experience from the combined companies of Echo International and Confluent Translations, Trustpoint Translations was established in 2017 to support Trustpoint.One, a leading litigation support provider in the United States.
The company has grown substantially over the last two years, adding new corporate clients whose employees and customers around the world require content in many languages. They have done this by strengthening their offerings with regards to software, eLearning, and multimedia localization solutions. As the translation and localization industry advances, new solutions will be added.
“Our strong combination of experienced people and investments in technology enables us to offer one solution for our clients’ language requirements. We feel that the name Translate.One communicates that message effectively,” stated Peter Smith, newly appointed President of Translate.One.
Mark Hawn, Trustpoint.One CEO added, “When it comes to translations, large organizations have many departments and divisions, and are often based in multiple countries. Translate.One brings it all together with end-to-end language solutions, giving our clients simplicty and the power of one trusted partner for all their translations needs.”
Translate.One, as part of Trustpoint, benefits from its relationship with its parent company with regard to such critical areas as information security. Trustpoint is ISO 27001:2013 Certified, SOC 2 Type II Certified, HIPAA compliant, and Translate.One is ISO 9001:2015 Certified. These certifications and processes we have in place are of the utmost importance when translating sensitive client information.
About Translate.One
Translate.One, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offers comprehensive translation solutions for global corporations. Known for quality, on-time delivery, and responsiveness, they have established client relationships that span over 30 years. www.translate.one.
About Trustpoint.One
Trustpoint.One, the largest privately held discovery services provider in the U.S., offers integrated legal solutions for leading law firms and corporations worldwide, including eDiscovery, Managed Review, Depositions, and Court Reporting Solutions, Translations, Legal Staffing and IT Staffing Solutions. www.trustpoint.one.
