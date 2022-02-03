Ashton College Offers Diverse Online Info Sessions from Minimalism to Mindfulness
Vancouver, Canada, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As part of its commitment to accessible and innovative learning, Ashton College is offering a series of online info sessions during the month of February. From minimalism to mindfulness, there is something for everyone. Prospective students and community members who are interested in mindfulness can sign up for the free live online info session with instructor Külli Yee on Thursday, February 3rd at 2:00 pm PST. During the session, students will learn about the power of mindfulness as a pathway for living with more freedom, authenticity and ease. For those individuals who are interested in minimalism as a lifestyle and form of design, Ashton College is hosting another live online info session with instructor Karen Broda on Thursday, February 10th at 1:30 pm PST. Students will learn about minimalism as a philosophy that encourages people to remove clutter, focusing instead on a few simple elements that make a big impact. Beyond these two continuing education courses, Ashton College is also hosting an online info session for their UX Design certificate program. Anyone who is curious about user experiences, accessible websites, and clever design concepts is encouraged to attend the live online info session with instructor Binoodha Kunnath on Tuesday, February 15th at 2:00 pm PST. The session will include a thorough program overview and discussion to give people a sense of what to expect from this exciting career path.
Ashton College encourages everyone to participate and get inspired by these explorations into mindfulness, minimalism and user experience design. Ashton College also offers a diverse range of career programs and continuing education courses to help people with professional upgrading, changing careers or simply expanding learning their horizons. The short and accessible continuing education courses are designed to help people get the most from their education, giving them the tools to succeed in the workforce.
About Ashton College
Founded in 1998, Ashton College is a leader in education, delivering innovative learning experiences. Their personalized, comprehensive programs and courses provide domestic and international students with career-focused education. They offer programs in a variety of disciplines, including human resources, finance, business, accounting, immigration consulting, home inspection and more.
To register for an upcoming online info session:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/ashton-college-31204691439
