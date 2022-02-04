Talitha Washington Elected President of the Association for Women in Mathematics
The Association for Women in Mathematics (AWM) welcomes its newest President, an award-winning mathematician and accomplished women's advocate, Dr. Talitha Washington.
Atlanta, GA, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Feb. 1, 2022, Dr. Talitha Washington took office as the President-Elect for the Association for Women in Mathematics (AWM), continuing her legacy of supporting women and girls in mathematics. She will become president of the association in 2023 and will serve for two years. Currently, Washington is a Professor of the Mathematical Sciences at Clark Atlanta University and the Director of the Atlanta University Center (AUC) Data Science Initiative.
The AWM is a professional society that encourages women and girls to study and have active careers in the mathematical sciences and promotes equal opportunity and the equal treatment of women and girls in the mathematical sciences. Washington says, “I am honored to follow in the footsteps of past AWM President Cora Sadowsky, who was a faculty member at my former institution, Howard University.” As the first Black to be AWM President-Elect, her path has been guided by the AWM community. One of her goals is to advocate for broad engagement and participation which strengthens the entire mathematical community and our nation.
