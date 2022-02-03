Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) Opens First Out-of-State Location, with More to Come
Florida's largest working artist studio / vacancy management company is now spreading its roots into Natick, Massachusetts.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The privately owned Zero Empty Spaces announced the opening of its 23rd location — and its first out of state with an Opening Preview for interested artists and the media scheduled for February 12th, 2022, at 2pm.
The Natick Mall, Massachusetts, location, at 1245 Worchester Street, a former Burberry store, next to Louis Vuitton will have room for 12 artists with rent at $4.50 / sq. ft. inclusive of all the utilities on a month-to-month basis (spaces range from 70 sq. ft. – 238 sq. ft.).
The expansion comes in response to many artists and property owners asking for a location outside of Florida, according to Zero Empty Spaces management.
"The way we plan any of our new locations is based on outreach from property owners and artists," added Co-Founder / Managing Director, Andrew Martineau.
Usually, requests come in from property owners and artists that have heard about the concept or former tenants who moved out of state and looking for the same affordable, collaborative working artist studio space in their area, he said.
Martineau said after visiting Natick and getting the opportunity to visit with several artists and artist studios in the surrounding area, opening an affordable working artist studio at a prime location like Natick Mall was an easy decision.
Opening a location out of state is a move the company has been working toward for a while, he said, noting that many Shopping Centers and Property Owners have reached since the concept started in the summer of 2019.
“We are excited to introduce our affordable working artist studios into new markets and new states this year," Co-Founder / Managing Director, Evan Snow stated.
Other out-of-state locations are in the works throughout the year, with the next potentially in Rhode Island, California, Illinois or Virginia either by late summer or early fall, Martineau said.
Like all Zero Empty Spaces, the Natick location will operate under a collaborative staffing model among artist / tenants, where artists/tenants will help to cover shifts throughout the week, so the space stays open during mall hours for visitors and guests to experience seeing artwork being created on a daily basis.
About Zero Empty Spaces
Zero Empty Spaces is a rapidly growing affordable artist studio/vacancy management company that creates affordable artist studios in vacant spaces around the country where artists can create and collaborate at an affordable price. The concept expands the appreciation of all genres of art and helps to create a thriving cultural community in the cities surrounding each location. Current Florida locations include Doral, Hallandale, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Boca Raton, Lake Worth, Palm Beach Gardens and Sarasota. For more information, visit www.zeroemptyspaces.com.
