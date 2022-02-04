Electric Vehicles Help Jigsaw24 Power Toward Net Zero Carbon
Nottingham, United Kingdom, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Electric vehicles help Jigsaw24 power toward net zero carbon
Leading B2B technology solutions provider Jigsaw24 has had a fantastic take up to its recently introduced Electric Vehicle Salary Sacrifice Scheme. Over 25% of employees have shown an interest in the scheme in its first three months, and over 33 members of staff have already ordered vehicles – a real success for Jigsaw24, who aim to reduce commuter emissions as part of their plan to go net carbon zero.
Jigsaw24 chose Octopus Electric Vehicles (OEV) as their partner for the scheme so that qualifying staff could enjoy tax benefits on their brand-new electric cars via a contract hire agreement, which saved employees between 20 and 40% in comparison to showroom prices.
"Octopus are a good fit on values with us, we make a good partnership and the scheme is straight forward for both employer and employee," said John Hughes, Founder and Director, Jigsaw24. "One of the reasons we opted for Octopus was their commitment to offering 100% Electric Vehicles, with no hybrids on the list."
And Rob Hicking, Jigsaw24 CFO, echoes John's sentiment: "We're serious about driving down our emissions. Octopus EV have been a fantastic partner in helping us fully commit to our goals while providing great customer service to our people."
Jigsaw24, who are committed to improving their impact on the environment, installed two electric vehicle charging points at their Nottingham Head Office car park in September 2021, which has no doubt helped with the amazing response to the scheme. Roland Blanchard, who heads up Jigsaw24's Operations and keeps sustainability at the core of every new project, has ensured that colleagues have this convenient and great-value option for charging.
Jon Royall, Head of Enterprise Sales, Jigsaw24, said: "I'd been considering moving over to an electric vehicle but was waiting for the right time to do it. The introduction of Jigsaw24's salary sacrifice scheme, car manufacturers introducing new electric vehicles and the enthusiasm bubbling over around the office accelerated my interest and decision to make the switch much sooner than anticipated.
"I'm now the proud owner of an EV and am happy to be contributing to our sustainability and environmental awareness values."
"We developed our scheme to make employees’ switch to electric as simple as possible, so it’s really exciting to see this uptake at Jigsaw24," commented Natalia Peralta Silverstone, Head of Propositions at Octopus EV. "We are already thinking of plans for continuing to make an impact together into 2022."
For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07825 427862 or victoria.baxter@jigsaw24.com
Notes to editors:
Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider. With specialists across all industries, we help businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organisations to improve their performance through better sustainable technology and expert services, support and sales. We are an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and an Apple Authorised Education Specialist. We are also an Apple Authorised Service Provider, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner, an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. We were founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.
