The Hambire Line of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Allies Technology to the Environment, Health and Well-Being
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has been producing new products, such as the Hambire line.
Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To respond to the social and economic needs of society and to face the changing times we live in, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has been producing new products, such as the Hambire line.
This line includes digital city purifiers, gel dispensing kiosks with body temperature sensor, UV-C disinfection equipment and disinfection tunnels.
ZEFIRUS
The ZEFIRUS kiosk from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS was created with the purpose of reducing air pollution in cities through its air purification system. This system eliminates air pollution, transforming it into cleaner and healthier air for citizens.
HAND
With a motion sensor and a five liter capacity, the HAND-HI1, in turn, was developed to disinfect hands where hygiene levels need to be taken care of. Customers and employees place their hand on the alcohol gel dispenser kiosk (which may have a webcam, a digital display and a body temperature sensor) and a sensor automatically activates the release of a dose of disinfectant liquid.
HYBOXUV
HYBOXUV, the ultraviolet light disinfectant box from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, also provides disinfection of objects such as cell phones, tablets, books, keys, money, etc. So, bacteria, germs and viruses are eliminated.
UV-C
Following this line of thought, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has implemented an innovative system for multimedia kiosks with the inclusion of disinfectant protection through UV-C ultraviolet light. This add-on for multimedia kiosks and other surfaces contains UV technology, which takes care of cleaning and virus elimination automatically after the use of each equipment.
HYGIPORT
The PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS (HYGIPORT) disinfection portico, for its part, allows people to disinfect themselves from head to toe. The disinfectant is spread in a fine mist composed of micro-drops. These micro-drops of disinfectant settle on all types of materials and surfaces (clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, etc.).
THERMA Y10
Suitable for body thermal temperature testing and for access control, THERMA Y10 from the Hambire line can be used in a wide variety of settings and is the perfect complement for stores, restaurants, tourist establishments, the healthcare sector, education, government agencies and public places. Equipped with an RFID reader, thermal sensor, infrared camera and FHD camera, it can be easily integrated into any PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS multimedia kiosk.
In a complex and changing environment, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has been able to develop products and services that require minimal interaction and intervention from people.
Take a look at https://swki.me/mkHqc5G1
Photo: https://ibb.co/kKHb7FB
