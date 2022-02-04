St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Names Two New Board Members
Mark Boyko and Ania Colvin bring extensive experience to the nonprofit.
St. Louis, MO, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank recently added Mark Boyko and Ania Colvin to its board of directors. Both will serve a three-year term.
Boyko, who has more than 15 years of experience as an attorney, is a partner at Bailey Glasser LLP. He is currently the Board Secretary and elected member of the Kirkwood School Board, and he previously served on the board of Places for People for the past 12 years. Boyko earned his Master of Laws degree from New York University School of Law, his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.
Colvin, who has over 20 years of marketing and event planning experience, currently serves as the Director of Development & Communications for Gateway to Hope. She previously worked as an events manager at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, as well as the marketing manager at Dance St. Louis. Colvin serves on the Board of Directors for the Ashleyliane Dance Company. She earned her Master of Business Administration from Fontbonne University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication/Marketing from the University of Tulsa.
“Mark and Ania bring vast amounts of hands-on experience plus extensive philanthropic backgrounds to our organization,” said St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith. “They share a passion for bettering the community we serve, and we look forward to their refreshing perspective as we move into a new year.
Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) – a program created in 2019 by the diaper bank – ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity. For more information, call (314) 624-0888.
