ArcherHall Has Acquired One Source Discovery
Sacramento, CA, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ArcherHall has acquired One Source Discovery, the leading provider of digital forensics and electronic discovery consulting services to the legal community in Louisville, KY, and the surrounding region.
“One Source Discovery has an exceptional reputation for providing highly technical digital forensics expertise in complex civil and criminal matters,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “Our companies are aligned in our mission to provide useful, relevant and scientific expertise to the legal community. With this acquisition, we are excited to extend our geographic footprint and continue to provide best-in-class service to clients in the region."
“We’re excited to be a part of the growing ArcherHall team,” said Andy Cobb, CEO of One Source Discovery. “With this new relationship, we’ll be able to scale to provide the level of service our customers have come to expect, while expanding services to a broader audience.”
The One Source Discovery team will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their office and forensic laboratory in Louisville.
About ArcherHall, LLC
ArcherHall, LLC, based in Sacramento, CA is a provider of digital forensics and e-discovery services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has served clients across the United States for over 20 years. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony and e-discovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, please visit our website.
“One Source Discovery has an exceptional reputation for providing highly technical digital forensics expertise in complex civil and criminal matters,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “Our companies are aligned in our mission to provide useful, relevant and scientific expertise to the legal community. With this acquisition, we are excited to extend our geographic footprint and continue to provide best-in-class service to clients in the region."
“We’re excited to be a part of the growing ArcherHall team,” said Andy Cobb, CEO of One Source Discovery. “With this new relationship, we’ll be able to scale to provide the level of service our customers have come to expect, while expanding services to a broader audience.”
The One Source Discovery team will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their office and forensic laboratory in Louisville.
About ArcherHall, LLC
ArcherHall, LLC, based in Sacramento, CA is a provider of digital forensics and e-discovery services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has served clients across the United States for over 20 years. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony and e-discovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, please visit our website.
Contact
ArcherHallContact
Thomas Paige
916-449-2820
Thomas Paige
916-449-2820
Categories