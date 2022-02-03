Toy Storage Nation Names Judy Blanchard as New Director of Marketing
Blanchard will lead Toy Storage Nation’s strategic priority to brand and market Executive Workshops designed to educate independent operators and potential investors interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility.
Walnut Creek, CA, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toy Storage Nation has named Phoenix native Judy Blanchard as Director of Marketing.
Blanchard will lead Toy Storage Nation’s strategic priority to brand and market Executive Workshops designed to educate independent operators and potential investors interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility.
Blanchard brings nearly 20 years of marketing experience for the self-storage industry. She previously worked at Informa Exhibitions on the Inside Self-Storage industry tradeshow and family of digital brands. Additionally, she held marketing roles at MiniCo and Michaels Wilder, overseeing strategy and development for self-storage agency clients. Blanchard holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and an MBA in Marketing from Arizona State University.
"I’m very excited to be back in the self-storage industry. This new investment opportunity for executive-level recreational vehicle storage facilities has tremendous potential to be very successful in the near future due to pent-up demand," Blanchard said.
Robert “Bob” Hayworth, Toy Storage Nation advisory board member and CEO, Chairman, and founder of Baja Construction Co., Inc., said, “We’ve very excited to have Judy on board. Her depth of industry experience, marketing knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of self-storage experts.”
About Toy Storage Nation
The executive leadership team has over 100 years of combined experience in the B2B self-storage and media industries. As industry leaders, they have pinpointed an existing need for an advocate partner for the expanding exclusive RV storage industry to ensure the dissemination of best practices. http://www.toystoragenation.com
Media Contact:
Darren Choate
pr@toystoragenation.com
Blanchard will lead Toy Storage Nation’s strategic priority to brand and market Executive Workshops designed to educate independent operators and potential investors interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility.
Blanchard brings nearly 20 years of marketing experience for the self-storage industry. She previously worked at Informa Exhibitions on the Inside Self-Storage industry tradeshow and family of digital brands. Additionally, she held marketing roles at MiniCo and Michaels Wilder, overseeing strategy and development for self-storage agency clients. Blanchard holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and an MBA in Marketing from Arizona State University.
"I’m very excited to be back in the self-storage industry. This new investment opportunity for executive-level recreational vehicle storage facilities has tremendous potential to be very successful in the near future due to pent-up demand," Blanchard said.
Robert “Bob” Hayworth, Toy Storage Nation advisory board member and CEO, Chairman, and founder of Baja Construction Co., Inc., said, “We’ve very excited to have Judy on board. Her depth of industry experience, marketing knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of self-storage experts.”
About Toy Storage Nation
The executive leadership team has over 100 years of combined experience in the B2B self-storage and media industries. As industry leaders, they have pinpointed an existing need for an advocate partner for the expanding exclusive RV storage industry to ensure the dissemination of best practices. http://www.toystoragenation.com
Media Contact:
Darren Choate
pr@toystoragenation.com
Contact
Toy Storage NationContact
Darren Choate
480-582-3000
https://toystoragenation.com
Darren Choate
480-582-3000
https://toystoragenation.com
Categories