Heart to Heart with Birth Fathers
Join the discussion of birth fathers and their roles in adoption virtually.
Wynnewood, PA, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), is celebrating "Adoption is Love" this February, with a virtual fundraising event, Heart-to-Heart with Birth Fathers. In our mission to amplify birth parent advocacy, AFTH invites you to join in on this conversation to hear stories from members of the triad who, often, goes unheard.
This event is going to be extra special. The discussion will be jam-packed with stories and events from birth fathers, discussing the transformations of birth father participation over the years, services provided to birth fathers at Adoptions From heart, and why it’s so important to have safe spaces. This live conversation is open to anyone with the slightest ties to the adoption community.
Heart-To-Heart with birth Fathers will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM. This is a free event, but donations are welcome. As always, all donation proceeds will go directly to AFTH’s program and services to keep providing resources for all their clients. Registration is required. For more details and to register, visit our website at AFTH.org, under Events, on the Events Calendar.
Jada McCurry
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
