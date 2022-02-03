Unified Payments Group Names Brian Bickel Vice President of Sales Enablement
Franklin, TN, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Unified Payments Group, a leading fintech provider of B2B order-to-cash automation solutions, announced today that Brian Bickel has been named Vice President of Sales Enablement. Mr. Bickel brings more than three decades of experience from the digital payments industry where he held senior leadership roles with leading payment processing companies including TransFirst, Solveras Payment Solutions, and most recently Unified Payments Group as Vice President of Operations.
“Brian is a proven leader in the A/R and payments space with tremendous experience driving positive results and outcomes. He will be instrumental in this new role as a liaison between our Sales, Marketing, Enterprise and Technology Teams leveraging synergies to implement data generation efforts that support Unified’s growth initiatives,” said John Perez, CEO of Unified Payments Group.
“I am excited about this opportunity as we continue to expand our tech stack, marketing and sales efforts here at Unified. The focus on data-mining and applying the resulting insights across the suite of internal technology tools used by our teams is key to ensuring our partners are engaged and that our Sales Executives are equipped with opportunities to succeed,” Brian said. “Unified’s cloud-based B2B A/R technology is proven to help companies reduce costs and gain efficiencies in tackling their unique accounts receivable challenges, and I look forward to helping more businesses recognize what the Unified Team can do for them.”
About Unified Payments Group
Unified simplifies A/R and Payment Acceptance with best-in-class solutions and ongoing consultation from B2B A/R, ERP and payment industry experts to help our clients get paid faster at reduced cost while improving order-to-cash processes and their customers’ experience. Unified's Executive Team brings more than one hundred years of combined management success from the payment industry and has partnered with many of the nation's largest Trade and Professional Associations, Processors, Technology Firms and ERP User Groups. Unified is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
For more information about Unified Payments Group, please visit www.gounified.com.
“Brian is a proven leader in the A/R and payments space with tremendous experience driving positive results and outcomes. He will be instrumental in this new role as a liaison between our Sales, Marketing, Enterprise and Technology Teams leveraging synergies to implement data generation efforts that support Unified’s growth initiatives,” said John Perez, CEO of Unified Payments Group.
“I am excited about this opportunity as we continue to expand our tech stack, marketing and sales efforts here at Unified. The focus on data-mining and applying the resulting insights across the suite of internal technology tools used by our teams is key to ensuring our partners are engaged and that our Sales Executives are equipped with opportunities to succeed,” Brian said. “Unified’s cloud-based B2B A/R technology is proven to help companies reduce costs and gain efficiencies in tackling their unique accounts receivable challenges, and I look forward to helping more businesses recognize what the Unified Team can do for them.”
About Unified Payments Group
Unified simplifies A/R and Payment Acceptance with best-in-class solutions and ongoing consultation from B2B A/R, ERP and payment industry experts to help our clients get paid faster at reduced cost while improving order-to-cash processes and their customers’ experience. Unified's Executive Team brings more than one hundred years of combined management success from the payment industry and has partnered with many of the nation's largest Trade and Professional Associations, Processors, Technology Firms and ERP User Groups. Unified is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
For more information about Unified Payments Group, please visit www.gounified.com.
Contact
Unified Payments GroupContact
Lee Sharp
615-537-5160
gounified.com
888-440-0117
Lee Sharp
615-537-5160
gounified.com
888-440-0117
Categories