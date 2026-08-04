Enterprise Software News
Get down to business with news about enterprise application software, such as accounting, customer relationship management, online payment processing and collaboration applications. This is software developed to address the needs of organizations, such as large businesses, schools, philanthropic organizations, governments, etc.
ArcSite Launches Topographic Drawings, Turning Elevation Problems Into Something Customers Can See
ArcSite, the field software that keeps the job going with drawings, material takeoffs, proposals, and payments, today announced the launch of Topographic Drawings, a new innovation that lets contractors capture elevation data on-site and instantly generate contour line drawings and color-graded... - August 04, 2026 - ArcSite
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
Admin365 Launches Claude Management Tool for Improved Visibility and Control
Admin365 has launched a Claude management tool that gives IT and security teams unified visibility and control over Claude usage. The tool helps organizations monitor adoption, track costs, manage users and workspaces, and identify security risks like inactive API keys, all from a single interface. - July 20, 2026 - Admin365
CloudLIMS’ Talk at EMS 2026: Improving Quality Control with an AI-native Environmental LIMS
CloudLIMS announces its participation in EMS 2026, where it will present a talk on improving quality control with an AI native environmental LIMS - July 18, 2026 - CloudLIMS
Childress Ink Client Joe Martin Launches Stumble, a New Community-Centered App Designed to Support Healing After Heartbreak
Childress Ink celebrates the launch of entrepreneur Joe Martin's new app, Stumble, an innovative platform designed to help people heal, rebuild, and reconnect through community after heartbreak and life's difficult transitions. - July 17, 2026 - Childress Ink
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Leading Two-Wheeler Manufacturer in India Integrates E-Lock’s Digital Signing Solution with Their SAP Application, for Document Signing
E-Lock Technologies, a leading provider of digital signature and PKI solutions, announces the successful integration of its API-based digital signing solution with the SAP environment of one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturing company. The implementation enables seamless, real-time... - July 10, 2026 - E-Lock Technologies
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.
Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen. - July 02, 2026 - Avionte
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
CybrHawk Launches Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Strengthen Enterprise Identity Security
New ITDR Solution Extends the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform with Advanced Identity Monitoring, Threat Detection, and Automated Response - June 27, 2026 - CybrHawk
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients. - June 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store
Today Axantum Software is happy to announce that file encryption software, Xecrets Ez, is now approved and available as a user-friendly install through the Microsoft Store. - June 04, 2026 - Axantum Software AB
PeopleReign Announces Self-Service Workflow Builder and Voice AI Innovation in Summer 2026 Platform Release
Today, PeopleReign introduced agentic AI innovation in its Summer 2026 Platform Release including Workflows, the AI-powered Action Script Assistant, Voice Mode, Intelligent Recommendations, and expanded enterprise integrations. - June 02, 2026 - PeopleReign
A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead. - May 28, 2026 - Smart City
PeopleReign and Business Partners Announce Alliance to Deliver Human-First Agentic Experiences for UKG Customers
PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Business Partners, Inc., a leading UKG partner focused on implementing and managing UKG's Workforce Operating Platform and helping clients turn workforce data into strategy. - May 21, 2026 - PeopleReign
CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments
CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations. - May 21, 2026 - CybrHawk
Etellect Launches Strategic Framework to Prioritize AI Business Value Over Market Hype
Etellect is introducing a new strategic framework designed to help business leaders identify and implement artificial intelligence based on practical ROI rather than industry buzz. This initiative addresses the growing gap between experimental AI projects and scalable business results. Many... - May 21, 2026 - Etellect
Vacatia Team Members Win Three ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - May 20, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Make OneStream Relational Solutions 10x Faster with New Revfore Accelerate
Revfore Accelerate is a no-code solution that seamlessly integrates with OneStream Genesis - May 18, 2026 - Revfore
latakoo Brings Video Workflow Platform, Generative Video Codec®, and Documentary Slate to Cannes Film Festival
latakoo showcases production-ready workflow technology, introduces festival attendees to Generative Video Codec®, and advances two documentary films now in production. - May 16, 2026 - latakoo
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure. - May 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014. The... - May 08, 2026 - ShowCycle
Merobix Disrupts Industrial SCADA Market with Cloud Platform Built for Oil and Gas Operators
Texas-based Merobix LLC launches cloud SCADA monitoring platform for oil and gas operators. Deploys in one week with no servers required. Includes PLC programming and panel fabrication services from one Texas-based team. - May 07, 2026 - Merobix LLC
innoviHealth Introduces “Aimee” - Accurate, Purpose-Built AI Medical Coding and Information-Discovery Tool
“Aimee” to debut in Find-A-Code as trusted AI resource for rapidly providing solutions to simple and complex coding workflow requirements. - May 04, 2026 - innoviHealth
GCG – Gregorec Consulting Group Launches to Empower Small and Medium Businesses with Tailored Software Solutions
Gregorec Consulting Group, a new boutique software consulting firm, today announced its official launch, aiming to bridge the gap between complex software needs and practical, affordable solutions for small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). Founded by Jeffrey “Jeff” Gregorec, a veteran... - May 04, 2026 - GCG Gregorec Consulting Group
Scaleo Releases v3.28 for iGaming Operators, Adding Clearer Commission Plan Control
Scaleo Releases v3.28 for iGaming Operators, Adding Clearer Commission Plan Control, Creative Segmentation, and More Accurate Player Attribution. January 2026 update improves commission plan visibility and search, landing assignment for affiliates, creative categorization, and player/trader reporting accuracy. - May 04, 2026 - Scaleo
LeafEngines™ Reaches Developer Inflection Point with 1,383 Weekly Engagements, 576% Clone-to-View Ratio, and a Multi-Channel MRR Model
Patent-Pending Agricultural AI Enters Phase 2 Growth After Reporting Developer Demand Across GitHub, npm, and Clawhub - April 29, 2026 - SoilSidekick Pro
AI Search Strategist Kaleigh Moore Unveils the "Source Signal Stack," a New AEO Framework for Earning LLM Citations
AI search and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) strategist Kaleigh Moore today introduced the Source Signal Stack, a four-layer diagnostic framework designed to explain why B2B companies that rank well in traditional search still fail to earn citations in AI-generated answers. - April 23, 2026 - Kaleigh Moore LLC
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
Rierino Launches Community Edition for Agentic Backend Development
Rierino has launched Community Edition of its execution-first low-code platform for agentic backend development. Available via AWS Marketplace, it gives developers hands-on access to visual workflow design, reusable logic components, integrations, API-ready services, and support for diverse AI model strategies including hosted and local models. - April 15, 2026 - Rierino
iGrad Recognized by 2026 EIFLE Awards for Excellence in Financial Literacy Education
iGrad, the company behind Enrich financial wellness solutions, has been recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with a 2026 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Award. This recognition highlights iGrad’s continued leadership in delivering effective, engaging... - April 14, 2026 - iGrad
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
Versasec Unveils vSEC:CMS 7.3: Advancing Orchestration and Governance with Microsoft Sentinel Integration and YubiKey as a Service
Versasec, the leader in high-security credential management systems (CMS), today announced the release of version 7.3 of its flagship orchestration platform, vSEC:CMS. The recent update introduces a codeless connector for Microsoft Sentinel, expands biometric and FIDO2 support for Thales and HID... - April 01, 2026 - Versasec AB
Laguna Creek Secures $6.3 Million Series A Funding to Transform the Indigenous Tourism Economy
Investment by Dali Capital Partners will fund further innovation and marketing for groundbreaking PMS, POS and booking platform. - March 27, 2026 - Laguna Creek
Voicebrook Announces Digital Pathology Integration with Corista, Delivering Voice-Enabled Workflow Capabilities Within the DP3 Platform
The Voicebrook-Corista integration enables hands-free slide navigation, AI interaction, and streamlined reporting for more efficient, connected pathology workflows. - March 23, 2026 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Retail Brands Are Losing Sales Every Day — QuickTrack by Datalex Fixes Promoter Performance and Store Execution in Real Time
One of the biggest gaps in retail today is the lack of visibility into promoter performance — despite promoters being at the front line of customer interaction and sales conversion. - March 21, 2026 - Datalex
Size Stream Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy
Size Stream announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, validating the security, privacy, and reliability of its AI-powered body scanning platform. The certification confirms rigorous controls protecting sensitive body and biometric data used across health, fitness, and apparel applications—including made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators—giving clients confidence to deploy body data solutions at scale. - March 18, 2026 - Size Stream
Manifestly Launches New Zapier OAuth Integration to Automate Workflow
Manifestly has launched a new Zapier OAuth integration called the Manifestly Checklists Agent. This update allows users to securely connect their individual Manifestly accounts to Zapier using OAuth authentication, enabling more flexible and user specific workflow automation. Teams can now trigger checklists, automate tasks, and connect Manifestly with thousands of apps in Zapier’s ecosystem while maintaining stronger permission control and security. - March 15, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions
XTIVIA has announced a strategic partnership with Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration will enable RightStar’s customers to use Xurrent's advanced platform. The partnership aims to reduce friction, streamline collaboration, and help IT teams achieve a high level of service maturity. RightStar will provide a full lifecycle of support, including strategic advisory, comprehensive implementation, and long-term success services. - February 24, 2026 - XTIVIA, Inc.
AutoFocus Founder Jason Welch is Redefining How Dealerships Present Inventory Online
AutoFocus, founded by Jason Welch, is a US-based automotive media company redefining how dealerships merchandise inventory online. By combining professional photography and video services with a streamlined Lot-to-Listing™ workflow and proprietary software, AutoFocus helps dealerships publish consistent, high-quality listings faster and with full visibility. Built on the principles of accountability, communication, transparency, and service, AutoFocus operates as a long-term partner to dealer. - February 09, 2026 - AutoFocus
GEODIS Selects Sophus Technology to Strengthen Supply Chain Insight Delivery for Its Customers
GEODIS has selected Sophus Technology to support its Supply Chain Management (4PL) team in delivering stronger supply chain insights for customers. Sophus will provide a comprehensive modelling and optimization platform to help GEODIS assess and implement network improvements faster and share results with stakeholders. - February 09, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform
Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first... - February 04, 2026 - Incode Group