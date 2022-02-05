MSys Technologies Reports a Stellar Performance in 2021. Registers Over 37 Percent YOY Growth in Revenues.

MSys Technologies a software product engineering services firm today announced that it has recorded a stellar business performance for year ending 2021. MSys continued its growth trajectory from 2020 and finished 2021 with its best ever financial quarter (Q4 2021). MSys’ growth is attributed to pandemic-induced adoption of digital transformation technologies and an uptick in transition to cloud.