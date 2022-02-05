MSys Technologies Reports a Stellar Performance in 2021. Registers Over 37 Percent YOY Growth in Revenues.
Alpharetta, GA, February 05, 2022 - MSys Technologies a software product engineering services firm today announced that it has recorded a stellar business performance for year ending 2021. MSys continued its growth trajectory from 2020 and finished 2021 with its best ever financial quarter (Q4 2021). MSys' growth is attributed to pandemic-induced adoption of digital transformation technologies and an uptick in transition to cloud.
MSys Technologies’ Growth Trajectory in 2021
MSys stated that the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Enterprises across the globe echoed a need to be battle-ready for countering the post-pandemic shift in the technology consumption pattern. It became essential to facilitate software core modernization, leveraging as-a-services model, particularly via SaaSification. Moreover, a sustainable software product development also meant:
• Ensuring long term remote plan, tech skills strategy, team productivity
• Hiring right talent for maintaining business continuity
• Building newer revenue streams by leveraging new opportunities
The company remained at the helm of the needs of ISVs and Enterprises and helped them sail through mega wave of digitalization anchored on emergent technologies. MSys’ product engineering services for its clients was driven by building capabilities around AI/ML, cloud modernization, security, Blockchain, DevOps/SRE, Microservices, QA, K8s, automation and UI/UX.
Sanjay Sehgal (CEO, MSys Technologies) reflects, “The challenging permutations presented by 2021 also tested our commitment to continuously churn state-of-the-art technology innovations. To our customers' great satisfaction, we met the challenges head-on and helped enhance business value across the global market. This also underpins the prowess of MSys’ engineering teams and an innovation culture, which remains second to none.”
MSys’ Culture of Care
MSys worked towards strengthening the talent programs in order to increase productivity and to improve their work-life balance in this remote working environment.
The company executed a number of initiatives like virtual connect sessions, town hall meetings, focus group discussions, skip-level meetings, and one-on-one sessions.
MSys also introduced Leadership Development Programs to aid in the development of leadership quality, skill sets, and career routes.
MSys’ Business Roundup
Sunny Raskar (VP & Global Head, Sales and Marketing, MSys Technologies) earnestly puts, “I am pleased to state that we ended 2021 on a high note in continuation to our performance in 2020. We remained hawkish on our two key principles of Technical Ingenuity and Customer-Intimacy value model. This brought innovation to the table and took customer satisfaction to the next level. Most of our customer wins were organic in nature reinforcing the trust of clients in MSys Technologies. We would heartily invite the ambitious business leaders to join us and get unfair advantage for creating software products.”
Sanjay Sehgal adds, “MSys is in a high-growth mode and is ready to deliver a strong digital ecosystem with multi-cloud implementation and allied services, to the ISVs and Enterprises.”
MSys recorded a double-digit growth in revenue and likewise added multiple new logos in 2021. MSys forged multi-year, multi-million partnership driven by digital needs – and created a lucrative pipeline for 2022. MSys increased the headcount by over 40% in 2021. The company also stated that it has increased its tally of unicorn clients to seven in 2021.
Industry Awards and Recognition
· Awards
o IAOP - IAOP Global Outsourcing 100
o Stevie Awards - The 2021 American Business Awards(R) - Bronze Winner
o Stevie Awards - Winners Announced in 2021 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products
o DevOps India Award - DevOps India Summit Awards 2021 - Winner System Integrator category for Best SRE Project of the year
· Recognitions
o Cigniti - 100 Software Testing Tools
o Top Mobile App Development Companies - World's Top 2000+ Mobile App Development Companies
o Vendorland - Top DevOps Companies
o Vendorland - Top Artificial Intelligence Companies
Announcements
- MSys plans to double its revenue by year ending 2022.
- MSys plans to launch SaaS based project management tool for ISVs and Enterprises in 2022
- MSys plans to open up offices in California and Australia
- MSys plans to expand India office – eyes Hyderabad as next location
- MSys plans to resume its acquisition spree to extend its capabilities in cutting-edge technologies. MSys will acquire one or two companies by end of 2022
- MSys plans 5X growth by 2026. Plans to increase employee count over 6000.
For Product investments, public relations, marketing, or other inquiries, please contact:
Ashish Sharma
Associate Director – Marketing
MSys Technologies
Telephone: +91-20-6614 3482
