HelpSystems Launches New Global Channel Program to Expand and Strengthen Its Partner Community
Renee Ritter Appointed as the Program’s Managing Director
Minneapolis, MN, February 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HelpSystems, a cybersecurity and automation software company, today launched its new worldwide channel program, focusing on the strategic recruitment, development, and enablement of its partners in North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. The company also announced the appointment of Renee Ritter as the program’s Managing Director. Ritter brings more than two decades of experience in senior sales management roles and is responsible for the program strategy and direction worldwide.
Designed to allow partners to position complementary cybersecurity products as a solution to solve their customers’ growing security challenges, the program will deliver comprehensive support to partners in their role as trusted advisors, allowing them to work closely with customers who are adding critical cybersecurity software.
The new program supports five unique partner types, including Referral, VARs, Distributors, MSP/MSSPs, and Strategic Alliance/OEM partners. Benefits are tied to program type and solution groups, and partners must achieve the requirements applicable to their tier to qualify.
Based in North America, with offices worldwide, HelpSystems has seen significant growth over the past few years by helping security and IT professionals build more secure and autonomous organizations. More than 30,000 customers around the globe rely on its leading cybersecurity solutions, including data classification, data loss prevention, secure file transfer, email security, and vulnerability management products from Agari, Digital Defense, Digital Guardian, GoAnywhere, Globalscape, and PhishLabs, among others.
“Customers look to partners who clearly understand their challenges and help them with robust, effective, and adaptable solutions,” explained Renee Ritter, Managing Director, Global Partner Program. “By offering these capabilities through one cybersecurity vendor, partners avoid unnecessary overhead and complexity, and provide their customers with all they need to support and solve their problems. We believe the development of this program in 2022 will add significant value to existing and new partners, and the customers they serve.”
“HelpSystems is well known for providing effective cybersecurity solutions and has grown into a one-stop-shop for partners,” said Noemi Lamanna, Sales Director at HANDD Business Solutions. “From the quality of their training to the support from their partner managers and sales engineers, doing business with HelpSystems is streamlined and efficient. We look forward to growing our relationship with them under the new program.”
For more information, visit the channel partner pages online: https://www.helpsystems.com/partner-program.
About HelpSystems
HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.
