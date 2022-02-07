Forty Years of Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities and Rebuilding Lives

Rebuilding Together Houston is announcing a year full of special home repair projects, and a 40th Anniversary celebration on May 11th and 12th, 2022. The 40th Anniversary of Rebuilding Together will celebrate corporate partners that make the work possible, and share a vision for the future. It is also a celebration of the thousands of volunteers who provide their time, expertise, and passion to the Rebuilding Together mission.