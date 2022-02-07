Forty Years of Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities and Rebuilding Lives
Rebuilding Together Houston is announcing a year full of special home repair projects, and a 40th Anniversary celebration on May 11th and 12th, 2022. The 40th Anniversary of Rebuilding Together will celebrate corporate partners that make the work possible, and share a vision for the future. It is also a celebration of the thousands of volunteers who provide their time, expertise, and passion to the Rebuilding Together mission.
Houston, TX, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rebuilding Together Houston is announcing a year full of special home repair projects, and a 40th Anniversary celebration on May 11th and 12th, 2022.
Rebuilding Together Houston’s history starts in 1982, when Houstonian Robert Mosbacher, Jr. founded the organization and named it after Private Sector Initiatives, his Reagan White House project that called for volunteerism to supplement government programs for those in need. Soon, volunteer home repair became Mosbacher's largest program. In 2003, they joined Rebuilding Together as an affiliate of the national network.
Rebuilding Together has expanded their service, providing home repairs to low-income elderly, U.S. Military Veterans, homeowners with disabilities, and working families in need, all at no cost to them. They have been the only organization in the Houston area to provide hundreds of families annually with home repairs, helping close to 15,000 families since 1982. That’s an average of service to a family a day, every day, for 40 years.
“The work adds 10 to 20 years to the life of a home, making it safer and more resilient against disaster,” noted Christine Holland, Rebuilding Together Houston’s CEO and Executive Director. “Community volunteers and licensed contractors repair the homes, allowing homeowners to age safely in place, and eventually pass the home to a new generation. That helps retain the character of Houston neighborhoods by keeping families in communities that they helped to build.”
The 40th Anniversary of Rebuilding Together will celebrate corporate partners that make the work possible, and share a vision for the future. It is also a celebration of the thousands of volunteers who provide their time, expertise, and passion to the Rebuilding Together mission.
To celebrate the 40-year milestone, Rebuilding Together has planned special events throughout 2022.
● February 11: Reliant employees to build wheelchair ramp in Black History Month day of service, continuing Rebuilding Together’s 40 Ramps for 40 Years
● March 6 - 12: Women in Construction Week
● April 23 - 30: Spring Volunteer Home Repair Projects
● May 11: 40th Anniversary VIP Reception
● May 12: Rebuilding Together Day: Press Conference, Proclamation, Volunteer Home Repair Project, and Evening Celebration
● June & July: Roof Restoration: 40 Roofs for 40 Years
● October 15 - 22: Fall Volunteer Home Repair Projects
● November 11: Veterans Day Volunteer Home Repair
● December 14 -16: Holiday Lights
Additional information on each project will be sent prior to that event.
Pogge Marketing Group, Joe Pogge, gopogge@comcast.net, 281-384-6465
Imagina Communications, Jose Monterrosa, jose@imaginacommunications.com, 713-240-4212
Rebuilding Together, Sofia Medrano, smedrano@rebuildinghouston.org, 713-502-8765
About Rebuilding Together Houston
For 40 years, Rebuilding Together Houston has been the only organization in our region to provide hundreds of families annually with home repairs. Our work adds 10 to 20 years to the life of a home, making it safer and more resilient against disaster. We enlist community volunteers and licensed contractors to repair the homes of low-income elderly, U.S. Military Veterans, homeowners with disabilities, and working families in need. Our work improves the safety and structural integrity of homes that are passed from generation to generation, helping to retain the character of Houston neighborhoods by keeping families in communities that they helped to build. Together with our corporate supporters and community partners, our mission is Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, and Rebuilding Lives. Our vision is safe homes and communities for everyone. For more information about Rebuilding Together Houston visit rebuildinghouston.org or @RebuildingTogetherHouston on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube; @RebuildingHou on Twitter.
About Rebuilding Together Houston
Contact
