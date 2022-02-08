Hospital Products Australia (HPA) Announced as the Platinum FF&E Partner for 11th Annual Australian Healthcare Week

This year's healthcare hub, scheduled for 16-17 March, 2022 at Sydney's International Convention Centre, will also serve as a launch event for four new products from HPA for Australian hospitals and healthcare facilities: HyBase V8 Operating Table, HyPort R80 ICU/NICU Pendants, HyPixel U1 4K Endoscope Camera System and DC PLUS Battery System.