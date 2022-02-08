Hospital Products Australia (HPA) Announced as the Platinum FF&E Partner for 11th Annual Australian Healthcare Week
This year's healthcare hub, scheduled for 16-17 March, 2022 at Sydney's International Convention Centre, will also serve as a launch event for four new products from HPA for Australian hospitals and healthcare facilities: HyBase V8 Operating Table, HyPort R80 ICU/NICU Pendants, HyPixel U1 4K Endoscope Camera System and DC PLUS Battery System.
Macquarie Park, Australia, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HPA, an Australia-New Zealand pioneer for customer-driven solutions for healthcare technology and supplies, has been announced as the Platinum FF&E Partner for the upcoming 11th Annual Australian Healthcare Week. This event is the premier healthcare conference for Australia and will be held March 16-17, 2022 at Sydney's landmark International Convention Centre venue.
HPA's participation at this year's event is highly anticipated by healthcare facilities management, medical engineering, and nursing attendees, as the company will debut four new products for Australian hospitals and healthcare facilities from its partnership with Mindray:
HyBase V8 Operating Table – A superbly versatile operating table that enables surgical environments to support the highest level of medical safety, performance, and care. Modular design is adaptable to a diverse variety of applications and care needs, which allows healthcare facilities to reduce costs by implementing new module types for specific procedures, rather than entirely new surgical tables.
HyPort R80 Ceiling Mounted Pendant – A flexible and ergonomic work solution ideally suited for ICU, NICU and PICU that enables protected connection to power and data networks for a variety of medical workplace applications. Makes patient-focused workflows safer, more efficient, and easier to manage for healthcare staff.
HyPixel U1 4K Endoscope Camera System – An innovative and versatile endoscopy tool that includes a 4K ultra-HD camera with display, USB recording device, and fully-featured review/editing application within a single advanced technology solution. Visual diagnostic procedures can be managed with improved accuracy, safety, and convenience using the HyPixel U1.
DC PLUS Battery System - a safe high powered and self-contained long lasting mobile power system, which is ideal to run computers and peripherals on workstations on wheels. It provides up to 28 hours of operational run time from a 6 hour charge using efficient DC:DC technology.
“We are extremely excited to be participating again at Australian Healthcare Week as the Platinum FF&E Partner,” said Shawn Wigham, Managing Director at HPA. “This is the ideal event for us to connect with decision makers and customers across our key business spaces of hospital infrastructure, digital health, aged care, nursing, patient experience, workforce planning, informatics, and digital innovation.”
HPA is an innovation leader in information and communication technologies (ICT) for the Australian healthcare market. The company integrates technology into healthcare environments to create workflow efficiencies that free up precious time for healthcare professionals and enable better care for patients. The company's robust expansion has included a reorganisation of its product lines into four distinct divisions: ICT & Carts, Surgical, Patient Monitoring & Life Support, and Infrastructure.
The company has upgraded its current roster of solutions with Intel's new 11th generation processor technology. HPA's recent signature projects include telehealth solutions to facilities in Liverpool Hospital, Northern Sydney, Central Coast, and Hunter New England Local Health Districts, the electronic medical record (EMR) system rollout at Monash Health, and a partnership with Mindray that has installed cutting-edge patient monitors into the new emergency department at Hollywood Private Hospital.
“HPA is passionate about making healthcare better, by employing innovation and collaboration as drivers for our customers to engineer better healthcare environments and connect more effectively with patients,” said Mr. Wigham. “We're proud of our partnership with Mindray, and Australian Healthcare Week has been essential to our joint mission to empower healthcare professionals through technology and make the highest standard for providing patient care attainable for all our customers.”
For more information about HPA solutions, please contact Carmen Klanberck, HPA Marketing Manager, at 1300 HPAUST or info@hpaust.com.
