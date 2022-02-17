Gartex Texprocess India Marks Its Mumbai Debut in May 2022

After a spectacular return in December 2021, the much-awaited Mumbai launch of Gartex Texprocess India and Denim Show will occur from 12 – 14 May 2022 at the Jio World Trade Centre BKC, Mumbai. This year, taking center stage will be the show’s "Fabrics and Trims" segment along with the co-located Screen Print India exhibition.