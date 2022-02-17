Gartex Texprocess India Marks Its Mumbai Debut in May 2022
After a spectacular return in December 2021, the much-awaited Mumbai launch of Gartex Texprocess India and Denim Show will occur from 12 – 14 May 2022 at the Jio World Trade Centre BKC, Mumbai. This year, taking center stage will be the show’s "Fabrics and Trims" segment along with the co-located Screen Print India exhibition.
Mumbai, India, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Witnessing the tremendous opportunities at the successfully concluded Delhi edition in December 2021, the industry longs to continue personal business meetings and strongly hinted at a Mumbai edition in the first half of the year to keep the trade momentum going. With the dates set for its Mumbai chapter, the leading B2B exhibition and its co-located and focused segments aim to target trade visitors and textile hubs in the western and southern regions for its Mumbai debut.
As one of the most trusted textile and garment machinery exhibitions in the country, Gartex Texprocess India offers the industry a platform to bring forth industry innovations, hold creative and collaborative discussions with potential buyers and leverage the textile industry’s strong professional network. Innovative products and technologies, defining the latest trends in the industry, will be showcased to the visitors through focused concurrent platforms such as Denim Show, Fabrics & Trims Show, and Screen Print India during the three days.
While the focus segments under Gartex Texprocess India will draw attention to innovations in garmenting and apparel machinery, Screen Print India will track technological advances in digital textile and screen-printing technologies, expanding the machinery showcase. Owing to rapid technological changes, leading brands will conduct live demos of their latest specialized offerings in screen printing, digital sublimation, heat transfer and textile printing, garment decoration to potential business visitors and traders.
Fabrics are the pivot around which the entire garment manufacturing industry gyrates and trims add to the aesthetics meant for functional and commercial requirements. When fashion evolves, the need for variety in every aspect of garments increases. The "Fabrics & Trims Show" is a much-needed platform for bringing different fabrics, trimmings, embellishments, and accessories on one plate.
The denim industry in India has evolved significantly, with ever-changing fashion trends making their way into other utility-driven products. With solid support from the Denim Manufacturers Association, the platform will celebrate the coming together of India’s biggest brands and denim mills. Innovative, fashionable, sustainable will define the Denim Show as the industry will get together to showcase their prowess at the Mumbai launch.
Jointly organized by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd. and Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., the platform will also host a series of insightful sessions on the latest developments in textile, garment machinery, and screen printing. It will encourage investment in new market development and enable India to be a globally competitive textile manufacturing destination.
About the Organisers:
MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.
Background information on Messe Frankfurt
The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. The Group employs approximately 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 30 subsidiaries around the world. In 2021, the company had to contend with the challenges posed by the pandemic for the second consecutive year. Annual sales will be approximately €140 million after having been as high as €736 million in 2019 before the pandemic. Even in difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are globally networked with our industry sectors. We have close ties with our industry sectors and serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of the Group’s key USPs is its closely knit global sales network, which extends throughout the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are expanding our digital expertise with new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).
Contact
Anjali Srivastava
https://www.gartexindia.com/
