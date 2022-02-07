Dais World Partners with India's Leading Business School T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) to Promote "Atharva- Ascend to Zenith"

Dais World partnered with T. A. Pai Management Institute to promote India’s oldest B-School festival – Atharva’s 35th edition "Ascend to Zenith." Management focused sub-events like Young Business Leader, case-study based events like C-ACE IT, startup fundraising events like Sankalp and data-science focused events like J.A.R.V.I.S. ensured participants were tested on all aspects of entrepreneurship throughout the fest.