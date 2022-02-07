Dais World Partners with India's Leading Business School T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) to Promote "Atharva- Ascend to Zenith"
Dais World partnered with T. A. Pai Management Institute to promote India’s oldest B-School festival – Atharva’s 35th edition "Ascend to Zenith." Management focused sub-events like Young Business Leader, case-study based events like C-ACE IT, startup fundraising events like Sankalp and data-science focused events like J.A.R.V.I.S. ensured participants were tested on all aspects of entrepreneurship throughout the fest.
Hyderabad, India, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dais World (The Flagship brand of Dais Informatics Private Limited) announced its Media Partnership with one of India's Top Business Schools, T. A. Pai Management Institute located in the University Town of Manipal, Karnataka to promote India’s oldest B-School festival – Atharva’s 35th edition "Ascend to Zenith."
The various events organized under the college festival, held on the 29th and 30th of January 2022 on the virtual platform, were a concoction that brought together business acumen with developmental skills. Dais world helped further empower the efforts of the Management Committee of the Fest with exclusive Media coverage, content, promotionals across all social media and community platforms and even a specially organized lucky draw.
Mr Abhishek Deb, Founder and the Executive Director of Dais Informatics Private limited who also judged one of the flagship events for the fest namely YBL (Young Business Leader) stated, "TAPMI is a top example of how wonderful the Guru - Shishya relationship can take shape. Atharva 2022 was efficiently structured and implemented to benefit everyone connected in the process. I feel honoured and delighted to have contributed towards the future Managers and Entrepreneurs who will evolve from this year's contestants.”
About Dais World:
Dais World - News & Editorials - is a Media brand from the house of Dais Informatics Private Limited, becoming the fastest-growing young voice of India, advocating quality journalism while also keeping the whole idea of online news consumption - meaningful & fun.
Dais World has quickly gained popularity amongst its target audiences who come to its platform to read and be rewarded for this habit. Dais World is everything a contemporary digital-ready reader would need to stay updated.
Contact Information
Dais Informatics Private Limited (Brand owner of Dais World)
Ms Sonam Bhagat
Business Head/Executive Director
Address: Hyderabad, Telangana.
Telephone: +91 8779860147
E-mail: assist@dais.world
