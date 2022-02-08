Ruffle Snuffle® Finalists in Animal Star Awards for Best Pet Related Business of the Year 2022
Ruffle Snuffle, a UK business that designs and makes enrichment products for pets, has been announced as finalists in the Animal Star Awards for Best Pet Related Business of the Year 2022.
Norwich, United Kingdom, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Animal Star Awards (ASA) were founded by Mary Burgess in 2016 to give recognition to animals and humans for the extraordinary things they do for one another. The ASA has raised over £4000 for animal charities since its inception.
Animal Behaviourist and founder of Ruffle Snuffle®, Sarah-Jane White said, "We're very excited to be a finalist in The Animal Star Awards. It's a big achievement for a small business and we want to thank everyone that has supported us along the way."
"What sets Ruffle Snuffle products apart from other pet toys is that they are designed and handmade in the UK. Through our products we can encourage hunting, foraging and play behaviour in pets which is important for their mental health. Every toy is filled with love to help stimulate natural instincts in your pet," she continued.
Sarah-Jane founded the company after her snufflemat products took off in 2016. "I'd been using snufflemats with my clients and thought it would be a good idea to offer them to a wider audience so built a shop online."
Within six months of launching Ruffle Snuffle®, Sarah-Jane had notched up a series of awards including accolades from Dragon's Den Theo Paphitis and renowned businesswoman, Jacqueline Gold CBE. Unfortunately, in late 2016 Sarah-Jane suffered a major stroke, which left her with several disabilities, but despite this, she has continued to build her business and gone from strength to strength.
"It has been hard and at times I have felt so low that I do not wish to go on, but Dolly, my French Bulldog, has been my inspiration and has helped me get through some of the worst times. I love her so much and want to make a difference to not only hers but other animals' lives too."
Sarah-Jane is a firm believer in giving back and looking out for others less fortunate. In 2019 she started volunteering at the Zoological Society of East Anglia which helps support the conservation of many animals, large and small.
"This year has seen our biggest financial gain to date, but what is more important is the feedback we have received from customers telling us how much their pets are enjoying Ruffle Snuffle toys which makes all the hard work worthwhile."
Sarah-Jane's final words are, "It's not only about making money, but it's also about making a difference to people's lives. I'm passionate about our environment and the animals that live in them, which is why we donate 10% of profits to animal charities."
This year's ceremony will be held on 5th March at The Ritz Hotel in Portsmouth when the winners will be announced.
Media Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Kyp3jkzvmbkMhvYYln9rX7AtswJ8y5XM?usp=sharing
Contact
Sarah-Jane White
+44(0)1763 877505
www.rufflesnuffle.co.uk
