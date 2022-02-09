Scalice Land Surveying P.C. Announces Acquisition of Enersurv, Inc.
Islip, NY, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Scalice Land Surveying P.C. has been focusing on new area expansion and growth in 2022. They are pleased to announce that they have acquired Greenup, Kentucky-based Enersurv, Inc. owned by Jason Leadingham, a Greenup County native.
The acquisition was finalized in late January. Scalice Land Surveying is excited to have Jason step into his new role as Vice President of Survey Operations at Scalice. Jason’s new role will take effect immediately. Mr. Leadingham has extensive experience in managing, and operating, and growing land surveying firms. His expertise will help take us to the next level. It has always been the goal of the company to continue to grow and expand in NY state and beyond. This acquisition will help Scalice achieve that goal of multi-state growth.
Jason had the following message: “We at Enersurv are very proud of our accomplishments in employee and customer satisfaction and are pleased to join a firm that is as dedicated to quality, innovation, and customer service as we have always been. I am excited to expand my duties within an excellent organization committed to multi-state growth and extended service offerings. The Greenup, Kentucky office will allow Scalice Land Surveying to serve the Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia markets with the same quality and attention to detail that has made them a premier service provider in New York. With professional surveyors now licensed in seven states, Scalice Land Surveying will continue serving existing clients while also bringing quality surveying services to new clients in additional market areas. I look forward to my expanded role within a leadership team that has built its corporate culture around client and employee engagement and satisfaction. My main focus will be to maintain our current level of project excellence while opening new office locations in expanded service areas.”
Scalice Land Surveying is a family run business that was founded in 2013. The founder and owner Michael Scalice has been in the surveying business professionally for more than 20+ years. The team consists of multiple field crews operating in 6 states, plus drafting, customer service, project management, and office support teams officing across 3 strategically placed geographic locations. Their top priority is their clients and making sure they are satisfied with the quality of surveys they receive. The Scalice team takes pride in providing excellent customer service and value their clients and work diligently each and every day for them.
“Surveying is our passion, and we are delighted to be able add the Enersurv team to our family,” Michael Scalice said. “As the company growth continues, we will always keep our clients at the center of everything we do.” Scalice Land Surveying remains committed to our mission of providing fast survey turnaround times at a competitive price with white glove customer service.
About Scalice Land Surveying
The team of licensed professionals has over 75 combined years of experience in NY, NC, KY, PA, CT, WV, and OH. They specialize in a variety of land surveying services. Some of which include: ALTA/NSPS Land Title surveys, Residential Title Surveys, Commercial Title Surveys, Boundary surveys, Topographic surveys, FEMA elevation certificates and Board of Health surveys.
For comment, please contact:
Christina Mangeri – Marketing Manager
christina@mjslandsurvey.com
(631) 469-4446
Michael J Scalice – President
mjscalice@mjslandsurvey.com
(631) 245-3937
Jason Leadingham – Vice President of Survey Operations
jleadingham@mjslandsurvey.com
(618) 790-4498
