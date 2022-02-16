Ohio State vs. Harvard Lacrosse Coming to Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Naples, FL, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium, now under new management by Sports Facilities Companies, will host Division I college lacrosse. They make their Southwest Florida debut on February 26, 2022, when the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Harvard Crimson in the Southwest Florida Shootout.
The Southwest Florida Shootout is set for 7 pm EDT and is tentatively televised either on Peacock or the Big Ten Network. Tickets for Ohio State vs. Harvard is on sale now, starting at $15, both at PlayParadiseCoast.com and SouthwestFloridaShootout.com.
VIP packages are available, including Friday night dinner with either the Buckeyes or the Crimson, preferred parking, on-field pregame passes, and reserved seating inside the 3,500-seat PCSC Stadium.
Harvard returns to competition for the first time since March 2020, when the pandemic paused sports throughout the Ivy League. Seniors Kyle Mullin and Charlie Olmert have been elected captains for the Crimsons for the 2022 season.
"Having been away from competition for nearly two years, we aimed to create a challenging schedule that combines our traditional Ivy slate with local rivals as well as nationally respected programs," Harvard coach Gerry Byrne said. "Over the next few years, you will see Harvard Lacrosse crisscrossing the country in the fall and spring (and in summer recruiting) to play the top programs in the top conferences. We want to challenge our student-athletes on the field and off to see how far Harvard Lacrosse can go."
Ohio State finished 4-7 in the 2020-21 season, including a 4-6 mark in conference play. The Buckeyes fell to Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament quarterfinals. Seniors Jackson Reid and Jack Myers have been elected as Ohio State's captains for the 2022 season.
"We're thrilled to announce our 2022 schedule and be back to playing a full slate of non-conference games," Ohio State coach Nick Myers said. "We have some great early season opponents that will prepare us well as we tackle another extremely competitive set of Big Ten games. We're also looking forward to competing in front of our fans again, who I think can be very excited about watching the Buckeyes in 2022."
About Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Built by Collier County in 2019, Paradise Coast Sports Complex features professional-level synthetic turf fields, including a 3,500-seat multipurpose stadium, on-site recreation and entertainment options with high-quality concessions.
Throughout the year, Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts tournaments including youth travel soccer, lacrosse, football and more. PCSC is also home to The Factory, Collier County’s premier outdoor workout facility, numerous cultural events, and The Cove Beer and Wine Bar that features scenic sunset views.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Jeff Walters, jwalters@sportsfacilities.com
About Sports Facilities Companies
The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for managing and developing sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 30+ managed venues and 1500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and SFMNetwork.com.
The Southwest Florida Shootout is set for 7 pm EDT and is tentatively televised either on Peacock or the Big Ten Network. Tickets for Ohio State vs. Harvard is on sale now, starting at $15, both at PlayParadiseCoast.com and SouthwestFloridaShootout.com.
VIP packages are available, including Friday night dinner with either the Buckeyes or the Crimson, preferred parking, on-field pregame passes, and reserved seating inside the 3,500-seat PCSC Stadium.
Harvard returns to competition for the first time since March 2020, when the pandemic paused sports throughout the Ivy League. Seniors Kyle Mullin and Charlie Olmert have been elected captains for the Crimsons for the 2022 season.
"Having been away from competition for nearly two years, we aimed to create a challenging schedule that combines our traditional Ivy slate with local rivals as well as nationally respected programs," Harvard coach Gerry Byrne said. "Over the next few years, you will see Harvard Lacrosse crisscrossing the country in the fall and spring (and in summer recruiting) to play the top programs in the top conferences. We want to challenge our student-athletes on the field and off to see how far Harvard Lacrosse can go."
Ohio State finished 4-7 in the 2020-21 season, including a 4-6 mark in conference play. The Buckeyes fell to Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament quarterfinals. Seniors Jackson Reid and Jack Myers have been elected as Ohio State's captains for the 2022 season.
"We're thrilled to announce our 2022 schedule and be back to playing a full slate of non-conference games," Ohio State coach Nick Myers said. "We have some great early season opponents that will prepare us well as we tackle another extremely competitive set of Big Ten games. We're also looking forward to competing in front of our fans again, who I think can be very excited about watching the Buckeyes in 2022."
About Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Built by Collier County in 2019, Paradise Coast Sports Complex features professional-level synthetic turf fields, including a 3,500-seat multipurpose stadium, on-site recreation and entertainment options with high-quality concessions.
Throughout the year, Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts tournaments including youth travel soccer, lacrosse, football and more. PCSC is also home to The Factory, Collier County’s premier outdoor workout facility, numerous cultural events, and The Cove Beer and Wine Bar that features scenic sunset views.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Jeff Walters, jwalters@sportsfacilities.com
About Sports Facilities Companies
The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for managing and developing sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 30+ managed venues and 1500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and SFMNetwork.com.
Contact
Paradise Coast Sports ComplexContact
David Wasson
239-351-9899
PlayParadiseCoast.com
David Wasson
239-351-9899
PlayParadiseCoast.com
Categories