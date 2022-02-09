Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Help Dream Foundation Fulfill the Final Dreams of More Than 85 Terminally-Ill Adults
Grant funding will bring inspiration, comfort and closure to those facing the end of life.
Santa Barbara, CA, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dream Foundation is announcing the award of a grant by Gilead Sciences, Inc. that will help fulfill more than 85 final Dreams for terminally-ill adults and their families across the nation.
Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, and has served over 33,000 final Dreams across the United States and Puerto Rico. More than 50% of these Dreams are those who have been diagnosed with one form of cancer or another.
Dreams come in many forms, and Gilead’s grant will support Dream Foundation in helping those facing the end of life connect with loved ones, speak with personal heroes, reunite with military comrades, and make final and lasting memories with their families.
More than just facilitating bucket lists, the Dreams fulfilled by Dream Foundation play an important part of a palliative care program. An independent study in conjunction with the American Psychiatric Association showed that 80% of Dream recipients reported a greater sense of well-being.
And it’s not just Dream recipients who benefit. “Dreams have a positive impact on Dream recipients, but we also see how Dreams touch their families, friends, caregivers, and even their medical teams,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. “We are deeply grateful for Gilead’s visionary support of such a vital part of a palliative care program.”
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. Gilead’s determination to transform cancer treatment builds on more than 30 years of driving innovation in the treatment of HIV, liver diseases and other life-threatening conditions.
Dream Recipients must be at least 18 years old, have a life expectancy of twelve months or less, and lack the resources to achieve their Dreams on their own. To apply for a Dream, please visit dreamfoundation.org/how-to-apply.
About Dream Foundation
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 33,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.
About Gilead Sciences, Inc
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
