89-Year-Old Santa Rosa Woman’s Last Dance
National dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults to help host 90th birthday dance party.
Santa Barbara, CA, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, is helping 89-year-old Elvida Gomes host a 90th birthday dance party for family and friends.
A Pomo tribe member, Elvida was born and raised in Ukiah, California, but moved to the picturesque Northern California city of Santa Rosa 70 years ago. There, Elvida started a family, having seven children of her own. Today, she is the proud grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of 106. Her big, beautiful family is her world, and she wants nothing more than to celebrate 90 years of life with those she loves.
Starting her life as a field worker, Elvida ultimately retired, just three years ago, after four decades as nutrition manager at the Sonoma County Indian Health Services. She loved her work and cared for her patients deeply. However, her real love has always been dance. “It is a part of who I am. In fact, it’s not something I choose to do – it is something that I have to do,” Elvida shared with Dream Foundation. “I spent my entire life performing around the country at blues festivals, clubs, casinos, everywhere.”
Diagnosed with terminal lymp nodes in the neck and lung cancer, Elvida has asked Dream Foundation for help in throwing a birthday bash with beloved family members and friends. But more than anything, Elvida wants to dance. “I am so looking forward to dancing at this party, as are my loved ones.”
Dream Foundation will assist with funds to cover expenses including an Italian feast from a local caterer and a special birthday cake to celebrate Elvida’s 90th year.
“The social worker told me that I am supposed to talk about the importance of this Dream to me in this letter to you," Elvida wrote. “The truth is that I can’t tell you how important it is. Having this party means the world to me.”
Elvida’s 90th birthday dance party will be held on February 19th in Santa Rosa.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 33,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.
A Pomo tribe member, Elvida was born and raised in Ukiah, California, but moved to the picturesque Northern California city of Santa Rosa 70 years ago. There, Elvida started a family, having seven children of her own. Today, she is the proud grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of 106. Her big, beautiful family is her world, and she wants nothing more than to celebrate 90 years of life with those she loves.
Starting her life as a field worker, Elvida ultimately retired, just three years ago, after four decades as nutrition manager at the Sonoma County Indian Health Services. She loved her work and cared for her patients deeply. However, her real love has always been dance. “It is a part of who I am. In fact, it’s not something I choose to do – it is something that I have to do,” Elvida shared with Dream Foundation. “I spent my entire life performing around the country at blues festivals, clubs, casinos, everywhere.”
Diagnosed with terminal lymp nodes in the neck and lung cancer, Elvida has asked Dream Foundation for help in throwing a birthday bash with beloved family members and friends. But more than anything, Elvida wants to dance. “I am so looking forward to dancing at this party, as are my loved ones.”
Dream Foundation will assist with funds to cover expenses including an Italian feast from a local caterer and a special birthday cake to celebrate Elvida’s 90th year.
“The social worker told me that I am supposed to talk about the importance of this Dream to me in this letter to you," Elvida wrote. “The truth is that I can’t tell you how important it is. Having this party means the world to me.”
Elvida’s 90th birthday dance party will be held on February 19th in Santa Rosa.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 33,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.
Contact
Dream FoundationContact
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
https://www.dreamfoundation.org
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
https://www.dreamfoundation.org
Categories