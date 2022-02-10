Waterway Advocates and 100+ Leaders Urge Officials to Launch Native Planting Initiative
Waterway Advocates, the lead organization in a native planting initiative garnering support from over 100 signatories urges The White House and President Biden to take bold action to meet the 30x30 goal.
Washington, DC, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Over one hundred leaders from non-profits, businesses, educational institutions, state and local governments are urging the Biden-Harris Administration to convert the grounds of The White House and U.S. Capitol to 100% native, pollination-focused, and pesticide-free landscapes immediately. In their letter, the signers request that all federal grounds within the District of Columbia be converted by 2024, while encouraging all states and United States territories to implement the same landscaping principles on their grounds.
In light of the recent one-year anniversary of Executive Order 14008 (January 27) that led to the creation of the “America the Beautiful” initiative, as well as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), organizations are mobilizing across the nation to reverse emissions and achieve significant habitat restoration. Native plants are a critical component of thriving ecosystems, as they provide important food and shelter for wildlife, all while taking harmful greenhouse gases out of our atmosphere.
Our environment depends on “reasonable, research-driven solutions, like these, which yield tremendous benefits in our efforts to reverse climate change and increase biodiversity,” said Benjamin Swanson, Co-Executive Director of South Florida-based Waterway Advocates, Inc., the initiative’s leading organization. Learn more about these efforts and how we can #GoNative and create #ThrivingEcosystems together, at waterwayadvocates.org/plant-native.
About
Waterway Advocates, is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization serving the communities and ecosystems of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties, in South Florida. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful service-learning experiences that engage local communities in beautifying and protecting our ecosystems.
Press Contact
Benjamin Swanson
ops@waterwayadvocates.org
In light of the recent one-year anniversary of Executive Order 14008 (January 27) that led to the creation of the “America the Beautiful” initiative, as well as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), organizations are mobilizing across the nation to reverse emissions and achieve significant habitat restoration. Native plants are a critical component of thriving ecosystems, as they provide important food and shelter for wildlife, all while taking harmful greenhouse gases out of our atmosphere.
Our environment depends on “reasonable, research-driven solutions, like these, which yield tremendous benefits in our efforts to reverse climate change and increase biodiversity,” said Benjamin Swanson, Co-Executive Director of South Florida-based Waterway Advocates, Inc., the initiative’s leading organization. Learn more about these efforts and how we can #GoNative and create #ThrivingEcosystems together, at waterwayadvocates.org/plant-native.
About
Waterway Advocates, is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization serving the communities and ecosystems of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties, in South Florida. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful service-learning experiences that engage local communities in beautifying and protecting our ecosystems.
Press Contact
Benjamin Swanson
ops@waterwayadvocates.org
Contact
Waterway AdvocatesContact
Caleb Merendino
954-667-7710
https://waterwayadvocates.org
Caleb Merendino
954-667-7710
https://waterwayadvocates.org
Categories