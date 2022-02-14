Matcha Design Tops the 2021 Ad World Masters Agency List
For the third year in a row, Matcha Design, a Tulsa, Oklahoma Graphic Design and Advertising Agency, was selected for a Gold 2021 Agency of the Year Award. For the third year in a row, Matcha Design came out at the top of the list of Gold Agencies.
Tulsa, OK, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- How Companies Are Selected for Ad World Masters Agency Award.
By topping the list with a score of 9.9 out of 10, Matcha Design beat out many larger advertising agencies because of their dedication and skill. This prestigious award is made more impressive because it is one of the most objective advertising industry awards.
To select the winner of the award, Ad World Masters inputs data from over 11,900 advertising agencies around the world into their algorithms. These algorithms can assess 160 factors, including, but not limited to KPIs, customer reviews, and company history. Once the algorithms have assessed the agencies based on these factors, they calculate a score based on the agency’s size, age, and specific field.
The AI algorithms that Ad World Masters use to select their winners were specifically created to evaluate the performance of advertising agencies objectively. Because of these algorithms, small companies can fairly compete with larger companies. Competitions like this represent the future of advertising.
Matcha Design’s Journey To The Top
So how did Matcha Design rank so highly? Well, it comes down to four different factors.
1. Matcha Design Is Small and Mighty
One of the most unique aspects of the Ad World Masters Agency list is that it focuses on ratios rather than quantity. This means that rather than looking at how many clients the company has, it focuses on how many clients each employee handles. Because Matcha Design’s team works hard, they can push out larger agencies like Facebook that have more clients.
2. Matcha Design Is Growing Quickly
The AI algorithm that chooses the list of gold winners uses live data to keep track of quickly-growing companies like Matcha Design.
3. Matcha Design Has Potential
Ad World Masters was able to see that Matcha Design is offering a few special things that even the largest agencies aren’t offering. This means that they were able to see Matcha Design’s potential. For example, Matcha Design offers a diverse set of services, from social media to logo design. This versatility showed Ad World Masters that Matcha Design is one of the companies with the greatest potential today.
4. Matcha Design Communicates Well
Ad World Masters takes a 360-degree view of Agencies’ online presence to determine whether they are good communicators. The algorithm determined that Matcha Design is a fantastic communicator for a company of its size.
Appealing To Humans and Robots
Whenever people start reading about the Ad World Masters Agency List, they often begin to feel skeptical about whether AI can choose the best advertising agencies. This skepticism is why Ad World Masters human-verifies all of the picks that their algorithms make, to make sure they aren’t too good to be true.
That being said, the human-verification seems to be redundant most of the time. Ad World Masters have honed their algorithms since they started putting out the list to ensure that the algorithms reflect the most important KPIs of the time.
Clearly, Matcha Design is appealing to both people and AI because Ad World Masters is just one of the awards that Matcha Design’s team has received recently.
Matcha Design’s work has been recognized for Communicator Awards, Davey Awards, Summit International Awards, Service Industry Advertising Awards, W3 Awards, and many others. These awards represent awards selected entirely by AI, entirely by humans, and everything in between.
Matcha Design is proud to be a part of the 0.97% of companies evaluated to receive a Gold Award. The other recipients of the Gold Award are all fantastic companies, and it is humbling to share the podium with such wonderful companies.
AI in awards represents the future of fair competition, as it is a way to ensure that the unpleasant human biases that can get in the way of minority success do not rear their ugly head. Furthermore, with AI, companies from all over the world can come together and compete for a single title. It feels a little like being selected to be in the Olympics.
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography, and motion design. With a passion for excellence and multi-cultural background, their award-winning practices prove their philosophy; their clients aren’t numbers, they’re relationships. For more information, visit www.MatchaDesign.com.
