Neil M. Gingold is Honored by the Top 100 Lawyers as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York
Neil M. Gingold is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, 2022 Q1 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Lawyers as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York.
Fayetteville, NY, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Neil M. Gingold, Esq., is the founding attorney of Neil M. Gingold, Attorney at Law, Fayetteville, New York. With over 50 years of experience, he practices environmental law, real estate development, and environmental remediation. Mr. Gingold is also a seasoned litigator in business, corporate, and real estate law. Through his practice, he represents developers and governmental agencies aspiring to develop power plants and pollution cases. He has also handled CERCLA issues, civil litigation, and permitting on legal matters. Mr. Gingold is the former In-House General Counsel for Envirosure Management Corporation, a professional environmental consulting firm that serviced commercial, industrial, and government clients across the United States. Notably, he was one of the first attorneys to be hired by the then newly formed New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC, 1972 to 1973). During this time, New York merged many of the health aspects of the State Health Department and the hunting and fishing and conservation aspects of the State Conservation Department into the one NYSDEC. In preparation for his career, Mr. Gingold earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Syracuse University, Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs in 1967. Subsequently, in 1970, he obtained his Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law. Mr. Gingold maintains professional affiliations with the New York State Bar Association (former member of the House of Delegates) and the Onondaga County Bar Association (President, 2009). AV Preeminent Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, he enjoys spending time with his family, reading, and gardening. Highly applauded by his peers and clients, Mr. Gingold is a pioneer in his field.
