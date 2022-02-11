Evolv Business Development Center Introduces the Sustainable Business Initiative 2-Day Workshop in Ontario, California, February 26-27, 2022
This 2 day workshop is designed to give small business owners a competitive advantage.
Ontario, CA, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Evolv Business Development Center is introducing The Sustainable Business Initiative 2-day workshop to small business owners that will allow them to create a blueprint that will increase value and self-sustainability for their businesses. Participants will receive supportive resources, innovative systems, technology and operational procedures that will keep their business running effectively. Participants get access to tools and strategies that will “pandemic proof” their company.
The event will be held at 4th Sector Innovations, 404 N Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 from 8:30 am - 4:00 pm.
The cost for this 2 day workshop is $499. Lunch will be provided.
The sponsors for this event are:
4th Sector Innovations of Ontario California. Founder Kevin Meredith and Brenee Hendrix Director of Community Outreach & Events.
The Black Chamber of Commerce Inland Empire along with the County of San Bernardino, Tammy Martin-Ryles, President.
Start Empire Wire - Verious Smith III - Founder and Media Sponsor.
Upon completion of the Workshop, the participant will have the necessary tools to propel their business to the next level.
The event will be held at 4th Sector Innovations, 404 N Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 from 8:30 am - 4:00 pm.
The cost for this 2 day workshop is $499. Lunch will be provided.
The sponsors for this event are:
4th Sector Innovations of Ontario California. Founder Kevin Meredith and Brenee Hendrix Director of Community Outreach & Events.
The Black Chamber of Commerce Inland Empire along with the County of San Bernardino, Tammy Martin-Ryles, President.
Start Empire Wire - Verious Smith III - Founder and Media Sponsor.
Upon completion of the Workshop, the participant will have the necessary tools to propel their business to the next level.
Contact
EVOLV Business Development CenterContact
Robyn Mancell
909-231-8785
https://evolvbiz.org
Robyn Mancell
909-231-8785
https://evolvbiz.org
Categories